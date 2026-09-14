Trump says Iran wants US deal badly, Tehran rejects claim

US President Donald Trump said on Monday, September 14, that Iran wants to reach an agreement with Washington “quickly and badly”, while saying he would decide whether the United States would engage with Tehran.

“The failing Nation of Iran wants to make a deal, quickly and badly,” Trump wrote on his social media platform Truth Social.

“I will determine whether or not the U.S.A. will choose to engage — The concept of which we are open to,” he added.

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Iran, however, said it currently does not seek negotiations with the United States, according to Tasnim News, citing Iranian officials.

The contrasting positions come as tensions remain high over the conflict and the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for global energy supplies and commercial shipping.

Oil flows through Strait of Hormuz

In another post on Monday, Trump said oil was flowing through the Strait of Hormuz and called on countries benefiting from the situation to reimburse the United States.

“Oil is flowing through the Hormuz Strait,” Trump wrote, adding that countries that had not helped the US should “reimburse the United States of America” once what he described as the “SCAM Conflagration” was over.

Trump also said the US was doing more for other countries than for itself and had done so for generations.

US Energy Secretary Chris Wright said oil and petroleum products were moving through the Strait again, putting the day’s seaborne flow at about 10 million barrels per day. He said the volume would rise.

Including bypass pipelines, Wright said flows could reach between 13 million and 15 million barrels per day, representing much of the volume that left the Gulf before the conflict.

Oil prices and Iran conflict

Trump also said oil prices would fall sharply once the military conflict with Iran ended.

“I hope everyone realizes that price increases throughout America were caused by Sleepy Joe Biden and the Biden Administration, not by ‘TRUMP,'” he wrote.

He said oil prices had been higher under the Biden administration and claimed that the US had prevented Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon.

Donald Trump says oil is flowing through the Strait of Hormuz.

“With the temporary exception of Oil, prices are coming down sharply, and Oil will drop like a rock as soon as the Military Conflict with Iran is over, and that will not be long,” he added.

Trump on Iran-Gulf meeting

Trump on Sunday, September 13, said he did not “care” about a proposed meeting between Iran and Gulf states to discuss the Strait of Hormuz amid the ongoing conflict with Tehran.

Oman later postponed the regional meeting, which had been scheduled to take place in Salalah.

Bahrain said commercial vessels travelling through the Strait of Hormuz should be allowed to pass without fees. It also said any proposal concerning navigation in the waterway should involve all Gulf Cooperation Council states.

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US-Iran conflict

The US and Israel launched attacks on Iran in February, prompting Tehran to retaliate against Israel and US military targets across the region.

Washington and Tehran reached an understanding in Islamabad in June through mediation by Pakistan and Qatar, but its implementation later stalled amid disagreements over the Strait of Hormuz.

The US resumed military attacks on Iran in August, with Tehran responding by striking US military assets in several Arab countries aligned with Washington.