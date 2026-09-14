One Indian missing, 13 rescued from ship off Oman in Hormuz

Muscat: One Indian crew member remains missing while 13 others have been rescued after the Panama-flagged tanker El Gaia was attacked off the coast of Oman, India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

“Search and Rescue operations for the missing Indian national are continuing,” the ministry said.

The MEA condemned the attack and called for an immediate de-escalation of tensions, urging all sides to pursue dialogue and diplomacy to bring peace to the region.

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“The targeting of commercial shipping, seafarers, civilians, and civilian infrastructure in the region is unacceptable,” it said.

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India also urged that free and safe navigation and the flow of commerce through international waterways in the region be restored at the earliest.

Our statement on the attack on a commercial vessel off the coast of Oman ⬇️



🔗 https://t.co/u78n9UGNFF pic.twitter.com/RjCOaDMQQL — Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) September 13, 2026

The Indian Embassy in Oman said it was closely monitoring the search and rescue operation and coordinating with Omani authorities.

“The Mission is closely monitoring the search and rescue (SAR) operations for the 14 Indian nationals on board the Panama-flagged tanker El Gaia,” the Embassy said in a post on X.

“SAR operations for 13 Indian nationals have been completed, and they have been shifted ashore safely,” it added.

The Mission is closely monitoring the Search and Rescue (SAR) operations for the 14 Indian nationals on board the Panama-flagged tanker El Gaia.



SAR operations for 13 Indian nationals have been completed, and they have been shifted ashore safely. The Omani authorities are… — India in Oman (Embassy of India, Muscat) (@Indemb_Muscat) September 13, 2026

The Omani authorities are continuing search and rescue efforts for the one missing crew member, the Embassy said, thanking them for their continued support and assistance.

Oman postpones regional meeting

The incident comes amid heightened regional tensions, with Oman postponing a regional meeting scheduled to take place in Salalah on September 14.

Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi said the meeting had been postponed to ensure appropriate conditions for constructive dialogue.

“The regional meeting scheduled to take place tomorrow in Salalah has been postponed until a later date to ensure appropriate conditions for constructive dialogue that can help achieve sustainable understandings, support regional security and stability, and meet the aspirations of the region’s peoples for cooperation and peace,” Albusaidi said.

An Iranian Foreign Ministry official said the postponement came at the request of some regional countries and was a joint decision by Tehran and Muscat.

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The attack on El Gaia comes as commercial shipping faces heightened security risks in the Middle East, particularly around the Strait of Hormuz, a major maritime chokepoint.

Indian vessels and seafarers have faced several incidents in the wider region. Last month, the Indian-flagged commercial vessel MSV Faize Noore Oliya sank in the Red Sea off the coast of Yemen. All 13 Indian nationals aboard were rescued.

The latest attack came a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi proposed a “Seafarers’ Emergency Support Network” at the BRICS Summit to help protect mariners facing increased risks because of regional conflicts.

Speaking at the BRICS Summit Business Forum in New Delhi, Modi said secure sea lanes, open supply routes and the safety of seafarers were essential for global trade. He reiterated India’s support for freedom of navigation and the safety of maritime workers.

Ten Indian seafarers are among 16 Indians reported killed in the wider West Asia conflict, while another five Indian seafarers have died in strikes involving merchant vessels in the Black Sea.