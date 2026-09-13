Iranian ship hit near Strait of Hormuz, one killed

An Iranian commercial ship was hit by an unidentified projectile near Qeshm Island in the Strait of Hormuz early Sunday, September 13, killing one crew member and injuring four others, Iranian state media reported.

Qeshm Governor Hossein Amir-Teymouri told state-run IRNA that the ship was carrying 10 crew members when it was struck near Hengam Island. He blamed a “terrorist enemy” for the attack, but authorities have not identified the projectile or its origin.

The crew member killed was identified as Jamshid Rajabi. An investigation is under way.

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Separately, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said a ship had been hit by an unidentified projectile while transiting the Strait of Hormuz. It later reported a fire on board and said local authorities were helping evacuate the crew.

UKMTO did not identify the ship, and there was no official confirmation that its report concerned the Iranian ship.

The attack came as Iran prepared for a regional meeting in Muscat on Monday, September 14, where it is expected to brief participating countries on a new maritime route agreed with Oman.

Iranian officials said Tehran and Muscat had agreed on the details of new entry and exit routes through the Strait of Hormuz following technical and diplomatic consultations. The semi-official Tasnim news agency, citing a source close to Iran’s negotiating team, said the talks culminated in a final agreement in late August.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, however, stressed that the agreement with Oman did not mean the waterway was being reopened. He said the new route would be the focus of Monday’s meeting, where Iran would present maps of the planned corridor and brief participating countries on the arrangement.

Araghchi said Iran would reopen the strait only if the United States returned to its commitments under the Islamabad memorandum. He also said Tehran believed regional countries should be responsible for their own security and stability, expressing hope that the meeting would lead to further regional consultations.

The developments have heightened attention on the strategically important waterway, a major route for international energy shipments. Any prolonged disruption could affect global oil and gas markets and add to pressure on already vulnerable shipping routes in the region.