Two injured, mosque damaged in Houthi attack in Saudi Arabia

The incident came amid a series of recent Houthi missile and drone attacks targeting southern Saudi Arabia.

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Damaged mosque in Saudi Arabia’s Jazan after Houthi projectile attack.
A mosque damaged by a Houthi projectile in Jazan, Saudi Arabia. Photo: SPA

Two people were injured after a projectile launched by Yemen’s Houthi militia landed in Al-Tuwal Governorate in Saudi Arabia’s Jazan region on Saturday night, September 12, the Saudi Civil Defence said.

The impact damaged a mosque, several buildings and vehicles, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported, citing a Civil Defence spokesperson. Emergency teams dealt with the incident and followed the procedures established for such cases.

Interior of a damaged mosque in Saudi Arabia’s Jazan region.
Interior damage to a mosque in Jazan following a Houthi projectile attack. Photo: SPA

The spokesperson also condemned attacks on civilian property, describing them as a “flagrant violation of international humanitarian law”.

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The incident followed a series of attacks attributed to the Iran-backed Houthis in southern Saudi Arabia in recent days, adding to security concerns along the Kingdom’s southern frontier.

The Houthis have claimed responsibility for some of the strikes, saying they were directed at military targets.

On Tuesday, September 8, Houthi forces reportedly targeted civilian and economic facilities in Abha, Khamis Mushait, Jazan and Najran. The strikes reportedly injured 73 people, including women and children.

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The latest cross-border attacks come against the backdrop of renewed fighting in Yemen. The conflict intensified in July after about four years of relative calm following a United Nations-brokered truce.

The escalation has raised fresh concerns over the wider regional security situation, with the UN Security Council holding an emergency session on the Yemen crisis earlier this month. UN Special Envoy Hans Grundberg warned that Yemen was entering “a new and more dangerous phase of war”.

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Sakina Fatima

Sakina Fatima, a digital journalist with Siasat.com, has a master's degree in business administration and is a graduate in mass communication and journalism. Sakina covers topics from the Middle East,… More »
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