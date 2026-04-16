Trump says Israel–Lebanon leaders to hold first talks in 34 years

US President Donald J Trump on Thursday, April 16, said efforts are underway to ease tensions between Israel and Lebanon, adding that their leaders are expected to speak for the first time in 34 years.

In a post on Truth Social, he said he was trying to create “a little breathing room” between the two sides and claimed their leaders would speak “tomorrow”. There has been no official confirmation from either government.

Israel and Lebanon on Tuesday, April 14, held talks in Washington, where Israel pushed for Hezbollah’s disarmament, while Lebanon called for a ceasefire and steps to address the humanitarian crisis caused by the US–Israeli war with Iran, according to the US State Department.

UAE delays school bus services during return to classrooms

The UAE’s Ministry of Education said school bus operations for public and private nurseries, kindergartens and schools will be suspended during the initial phase of returning to in-person learning.

The ministry said the move is intended to allow authorities and relevant agencies to ensure safety standards are fully in place, adding that the decision will be reviewed weekly with updates issued through official channels.

Pakistan’s foreign ministry said no date has been finalised for a second round of talks between the US and Iran, Reuters reported.

A spokesperson added that Iran’s nuclear programme remains among the key issues under discussion as diplomatic efforts continue.

Iran says it controls Strait of Hormuz despite ‘enemy claims’

Gholam Hossein Mohseni Ejei said Iranian forces maintain control over the Strait of Hormuz, rejecting what he described as claims by adversaries that the country’s capabilities in the area have been weakened, Al Jazeera reported.

Pakistan’s foreign ministry said stability in Lebanon is crucial for progress in ongoing truce negotiations between the United States and Iran, highlighting the wider regional dimension of the talks.

The ministry added that Iran’s nuclear programme remains one of the key issues under discussion, alongside broader efforts to de-escalate tensions.

US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth is scheduled to hold a press conference on Washington’s ongoing “Operation Epic Fury” against Iran at 8am Eastern Time (6:30pm pm IST) on Thursday.The briefing is expected to outline the US military’s current posture, operational updates and next steps amid continuing tensions with Tehran.

Iran rejects US blockade, says country ‘not blockadable’

Iran’s foreign ministry has dismissed the US naval blockade move, saying the country cannot be isolated through such measures.

Spokesman Esmail Baghaei said pressure tactics would not succeed if diplomacy fails, warning that alternative approaches would not yield results.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman, Esmail Baghaei,

Trump seeks Iran deal but rules out nuclear weapons

White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller said Trump is pursuing a peaceful resolution with Iran while maintaining a firm stance against its nuclear ambitions.

Miller said Trump wants “peace” and a negotiated deal, but made clear that Washington will not allow Tehran to develop or acquire nuclear weapons, adding that all options remain under consideration.

Parents of Indian native stranded on Iranian ship appeal for govt help

The parents of Jerin George, a native of Haripad in Kerala, have appealed to the Indian government to assist in bringing their son home after he became stranded on an Iranian vessel following the outbreak of war in West Asia on February 28, the Press Trust of India (PTI) reported.

George, who had left home around eight months ago for work, was expected to return by March 3, but the conflict forced the ship back to Iran, leaving him unable to travel.

His mother said he has remained onboard since then and urged authorities to ensure his safe return.

US warns Chinese banks over Iran-linked transactions

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said Washington has issued warnings to two Chinese banks over possible dealings involving Iranian funds.

Speaking at the White House, Bessent said the institutions were cautioned about the risk of secondary sanctions if they are found to be facilitating transactions linked to Iran. He did not name the banks but stressed that action would be taken if evidence confirms the movement of Iranian money through their accounts.

Iran vows to maintain presence in Strait of Hormuz

Mohsen Rezaei, a senior adviser to Iran’s Supreme Leader, said Tehran will not withdraw from the Strait of Hormuz until its “rights are fully secured”, according to Press TV.

He described the strategic waterway as a key point of leverage, adding that Iran would continue asserting its position in response to what it called unlawful restrictions on its economic and maritime activities.

Rezaei also said Iran is prepared for a prolonged conflict and signalled a tougher stance in future negotiations, stressing that Tehran would set its own terms going forward.

Lebanon unaware of planned Israel talks

Lebanon is not aware of any planned contact with Israel, a senior official said, according to AFP, hours after after Trump said talks could take place.

Iran shifts schools to remote learning nationwide

All schools across Iran have moved to online classes until further notice, according to Iran International, citing an education ministry spokesperson.

Ali Farhadi said students at all levels will continue their studies virtually, adding that any return to in-person classes will be announced at least three days in advance to students and parents.

US-sanctioned supertanker enters Gulf via Strait of Hormuz

A second US-sanctioned oil tanker has moved into the Gulf through the Strait of Hormuz, according to shipping data cited by Reuters. The vessel, identified as the Very Large Crude Carrier RHN, entered the region empty on Wednesday, based on tracking data from LSEG and Kpler.

The tanker, which can carry up to two million barrels of crude, has not disclosed its destination

Map highlighting the strategic Strait of Hormuz between Iran and the Gulf. Photo: Bloomberg

ICC complaint filed against Spain’s Sanchez

An Israeli organisation, Shurat HaDin, has filed a complaint with the International Criminal Court against Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, alleging Spain contributed to war crimes by allowing exports of materials that could be used for military purposes to Iran, according to Quds News Network.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez (Photo: AP)

The group claims such materials could be used in operations targeting civilians, forming the basis of its complaint. The move comes amid rising tensions between Israel and Spain and ongoing legal scrutiny of Spanish firms linked to settlement-related projects in Jerusalem.

Qatar Airways flight operations recover to over 50 pc

Qatar Airways operated more than half of its pre-war flight schedule for the first time on Wednesday, Aprip 15, with 310 flights, according to Flightradar24 on Thursday. The tracker said the airline has now surpassed 50 percent of its pre-war operations as recovery efforts continue.

Airlines across the Persian Gulf were affected by airspace closures, direct attacks on airport infrastructure and a sharp drop in demand during the Iran war, the report added.