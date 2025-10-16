Trump says Modi assured him India will stop buying Russian oil soon

Washington: US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi personally assured him that his country would stop buying Russian oil.

The change, which has not been confirmed by the Indian government, would boost Trump’s efforts to pressure Moscow to negotiate an end to the war in Ukraine.

“There will be no oil. He’s not buying oil,” Trump said. The change will not take immediately, he said, but “within a short period of time”.

The Indian embassy in Washington did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Trump’s frustrated by his inability to force an end to war in Ukraine

Trump has been frustrated by his inability to force an end to the war in Ukraine, which began with Russia’s invasion almost four years ago.

He has expressed dissatisfaction with Russian President Vladimir Putin, whom he increasingly describes as the primary obstacle to a resolution, and he is scheduled to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday.

India is the second biggest purchaser of Russian oil, after China, and Trump punished India with higher tariffs in August.