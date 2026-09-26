Trump shares ‘Trump Strait’ map amid Iran’s Hormuz proposal

Washington: US President Donald Trump on Saturday shared a map showing the Strait of Hormuz labelled “Trump Strait”, shortly after Iran proposed reopening the strategic waterway within seven days if Washington met a set of conditions.

Trump shared the map on his Truth Social platform. The graphic shows the Persian Gulf region with Iran, Oman, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait and Iraq marked, while the Strait of Hormuz is circled and prominently labelled “TRUMP STRAIT”.

Trump’s Truth Social map showing the Strait of Hormuz labelled “Trump Strait”

The post came as Tehran sought to revive negotiations with Washington over the conflict and the future of the vital shipping route.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Friday, September 25, that Tehran had proposed reopening the Strait of Hormuz and resuming talks on its nuclear programme within seven days if the United States lifted its naval blockade of Iranian ports, waived sanctions on Iranian oil sales and observed a ceasefire covering Lebanon.

The Wall Street Journal, citing US officials, reported that Trump had rejected the Iranian proposal and told aides he expected US bombing of Iran to resume after the November congressional elections. The report has not been independently verified.

The White House said on Friday, September 25, that US officials were engaged in “positive and constructive” discussions with mediators over the Iran conflict following indirect talks between Washington and Tehran earlier in the week.

Trump had earlier suggested renaming the Strait of Hormuz after himself. The White House has also previously shared a map using the name “Trump Strait”.

Also Read Iran proposes seven-day roadmap to reopen Strait of Hormuz

Developments across West Asia

Pezeshkian leaves New York

Iranian semi-official media reported on Saturday, September 26, that President Masoud Pezeshkian had left New York for Tehran after attending the United Nations General Assembly.

In his address to the UN General Assembly, Pezeshkian rejected Trump’s recent threat to “annihilate” Iran but said Tehran remained open to diplomacy.

Iraq seeks sanctions exemptions for Iranian airlines

Iraq said it was in direct contact with Washington to secure exemptions from US sanctions for certain Iranian airlines.

The Iraqi prime minister’s office said the exemptions were being sought for flights involving humanitarian purposes, including medical treatment, education and religious pilgrimages.

Many Iranian pilgrims travel to Iraq to visit religious sites in Najaf and Karbala.

Israeli settlers target West Bank water sources

In the occupied West Bank, Israeli settlers have intensified efforts to take control of natural springs and heritage sites, according to reports.

In the Jordan Valley, settlers reportedly cut a water pipe supplying a Palestinian village and redirected it to a pool named after Herod, the Roman-appointed king of Judea.

Israeli rights groups have described the incident as part of wider efforts to take control of heritage sites. Access to water remains a major issue for Palestinians in the occupied West Bank.

With inputs from Associated Press.