Trump voices frustration with allies, Iran says will attack US businesses

President Donald Trump expressed frustration on Tuesday, March 30, with allies who have been unwilling to do more to support the US war effort, telling them to “go get your own oil” as the conflict with Iran and its closure of the Strait of Hormuz sent average US gas prices past USD 4 a gallon.

The social media post came after US strikes hit the central city of Isfahan, sending a massive fireball into the sky, and Tehran attacked a fully loaded Kuwaiti oil tanker in the Persian Gulf.

The attacks showed the intensity of the war more than a month after the US and Israel launched it. The conflict has left more than 3,000 dead and caused major disruptions to the world’s supply of oil and natural gas, roiling global markets.

Trump, who has vacillated between insisting there is progress in diplomatic talks with Iran and threatening to widen the war, had earlier shared footage of the attack on Isfahan. The city is home to one of three nuclear enrichment sites attacked by the US during a previous war last June, and analysts believe much of Iran’s highly enriched uranium is likely stored there.

Tehran has ‘necessary will’ to end war: Iranian President

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said on Tuesday that Tehran had the “necessary will” to end its ongoing conflict with Israel and the United States, but was seeking guarantees against any repetition of aggression.

“We possess the necessary will to end this conflict, provided that essential conditions are met – especially the guarantees required to prevent repetition of the aggression,” Pezeshkian said in a phone conversation with European Council President António Costa, according to a statement from his office.

The US has not ruled out ground forces

Trump warned this week that if a ceasefire is not reached “shortly,” and if the strait is not reopened, the US would broaden its offensive, including by attacking the Kharg Island oil export hub and possibly desalination plants.

Speaking at the Pentagon, Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth would not say if US ground forces would enter the war.

“We don’t want to have to do more militarily than we have to,” he said. “But I didn’t mean it flippantly when I said, in the meantime, we’ll negotiate with bombs.”

US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth speaks during a briefing held with Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Dan Caine, amid the US-Israeli conflict with Iran, at the Pentagon in Washington on Tuesday, March 31. Photo: Reuters

A ground invasion could alienate Iranians who despise the ruling theocracy and who rose up in mass protests that were crushed earlier this year. Some could see it as an attack on Iran itself and rally around the flag.

A young anti-government activist in Iran said he plans to volunteer with the army if Trump follows through on such threats.

“If the idea of occupying islands or part of my country’s territory is implemented, I will definitely be available as a soldier to defend the Iranian nation,” said the 25-year-old resident of the northern town of Babol, who spoke on condition of anonymity out of fear for retribution.

Iran hits oil tanker in waters off Dubai

An Iranian drone hit a Kuwaiti oil tanker off the United Arab Emirates city of Dubai, sparking a blaze that was later put out, the Dubai Media Office said. Authorities said no oil spill resulted.

Four people were wounded by debris from an intercepted drone in Dubai, air raid sirens sounded in Bahrain, while Saudi Arabia said it intercepted three ballistic missiles launched toward its capital. Loud explosions were also heard in Israel not long after the military warned of an incoming missile barrage from Iran.

Damage to the Kuwait-flagged Al-Salmi crude oil tanker, following a reported strike, amid the US-Israeli conflict with Iran. Photo: Reuters

In Iran, authorities say more than 1,900 people have been killed, while 19 have been reported dead in Israel.

Two dozen people have died in the Gulf states and the occupied West Bank. In Lebanon, officials said more than 1,200 people have been killed, and more than 1 million displaced.

Ten Israeli soldiers have died in Lebanon, including the four announced Tuesday, while 13 US service members have been killed.

IRGC threatens to target US companies if Iranian leaders killed

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) on Tuesday threatened to strike US technology companies operating in the region, naming Boeing, Tesla, Meta, Google and Apple among more than 15 firms it said would become “legitimate targets,” and urged employees and nearby residents to evacuate immediately.

The IRGC said the threatened strikes would be launched from 8 pm local time on Wednesday if Iranian leaders continued to be killed in what it termed “targeted assassinations.”

“Since the main element in designing and tracking terrorist targets are American and ICT and AI companies … from now on, these main institutions will be our legitimate targets,” the IRGC said in a statement carried by Iran’s Tasnim news agency.

The war is rattling markets

Iran’s stranglehold on the Strait of Hormuz, the waterway leading out of the Persian Gulf through which a fifth of the world’s oil is transported during peacetime, has driven up global oil prices, as have Tehran’s attacks on regional energy infrastructure. That has shaken stock markets around the world and pushed up the cost of many basic goods.

Spot prices of Brent crude, the international standard, hovered around USD 107 a barrel on Tuesday, up more than 45 per cent since the war started February 28.

Trump directed blame at US allies like the United Kingdom and France, which have refused to enter a war with no clear endgame that they were not consulted on.

“You’ll have to start learning how to fight for yourself. The USA won’t be there to help you anymore, just like you weren’t there for us. Iran has been, essentially, decimated. The hard part is done. Go get your own oil!” Trump wrote.

He singled out France for not letting planes fly over French territory while taking military supplies to Israel, saying Paris has been “VERY UNHELPFUL,” and that “The USA. will REMEMBER!!!”

Allies refuse to get involved

France has allowed the US Air Force to use the Istres base in southern France because it had guarantees that planes landing there would not be involved in carrying out strikes.

Spain, which has emerged as Europe’s loudest critic of the war, said on Monday that it had closed its airspace for US planes involved in the conflict.

Italy recently refused to allow US military assets to use the Sigonella air base in Sicily for an operation linked to the offensive, an official with knowledge of the matter told Associated Press, confirming a local press report.

The denial was issued a few days ago and concerned American aircraft, including bombers, which were supposed to land at the base before continuing toward West Asia, said the official.

Italy’s Defence Minister Guido Crosetto wrote on X that Italy is still allowing the US to use its bases, adding that there has been no cooling of relations between the two countries.

Waves of strikes on Iran and Lebanon

Israel and the US launched a wave of strikes on Iran, hitting Tehran in the early morning.

The Israeli military said it had launched strikes targeting what it described as Hezbollah infrastructure in the Lebanese capital, Beirut. Defence Minister Israel Katz said Israel plans to control the area south of the Litani River – some 30 kilometres north of the border.

Israel invaded southern Lebanon after Hezbollah began launching missiles into northern Israel days after the outbreak of the wider war. Many Lebanese fear another prolonged military occupation.

Bystanders look at rising smoke as an Israeli strike hits a building near the airport road in Beirut, Lebanon, on Tuesday, March 31.

The video shared by Trump appeared to show a massive attack on Iran’s Isfahan, and NASA fire-tracking satellites suggest explosions happened in a mountainous region on the city’s southern edge. Iran has not confirmed the attack.

🚨 BREAKING: The US military dropped a “high volume” of 2,000 pound bunker buster bombs on an Iranian ammunition depot in Isfahan tonight, per WSJ via US officials



This comes after reports Iran moved highly enriched uranium stockpiles underground in Isfahan



Secondary explosions… pic.twitter.com/4mcMxpgiOk — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) March 31, 2026

Shot down 5 ballistic missiles, 7 Iranian drones in 24 hours: Kuwait

Kuwait’s Ministry of Defence said on Tuesday it had intercepted and shot down five ballistic missiles and seven drones launched from Iran that breached its airspace over the past 24 hours.

European powers back Lebanon, warn Israel

A group of ten European foreign ministers and the European Union’s top diplomat on Tuesday threw their weight behind Lebanon, warning Israel against any further escalation including a ground offensive, even as Israeli forces have already entered Lebanese territory.

In a joint statement, the group – which includes the United Kingdom, France and Germany – blamed Hezbollah for the crisis while expressing deep concern for the more than one million people displaced by the conflict.

Iran’s regional allies no longer a threat to Israel: Netanyahu

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a pre-recorded message on Tuesday that Iran’s regional proxy network no longer posed an existential threat to Israel, while acknowledging that Tehran retained the capability to strike the country with drones and missiles.

“These are not existential,” Netanyahu said of Iran’s ability to launch such attacks.The Israeli PM also said the ongoing war had opened new opportunities for Israel to forge regional alliances against Iran, though he declined to identify the countries involved, saying he hoped to make those partnerships public soon.

(With inputs from Associated Press)