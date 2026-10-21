Trump warns Zelensky to make deal with Russia

Washington: US President Donald Trump warned Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky that delaying a peace agreement with Russia could leave Ukraine in an increasingly difficult position, arguing that Moscow was steadily gaining territory and that Kyiv might no longer be able to secure the terms available earlier in the conflict.

Speaking to reporters in the Oval Office alongside Vice President JD Vance, Trump said Russia’s military advantage and Ukraine’s mounting casualties made a negotiated settlement increasingly urgent.

The President also disclosed that he had personally discussed the release of an American prisoner, Stephen Hubbard, with Russian President Vladimir Putin and suggested that there could be developments in the case within days.

Trump’s remarks came as his special envoy, Steve Witkoff, prepared to travel to Russia following diplomatic discussions in Oslo aimed at advancing efforts to end the war.

“Russia’s a big machine. They just keep grinding forward, and that’s what they’ve done,” Trump said.

He claimed Russian forces were continuing to capture Ukrainian territory and that the military balance was becoming progressively more difficult for Kyiv.

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“They’ve taken a very large piece of land. And, you know, you can say that Ukraine is doing well or poorly, but the land gets bigger and bigger all the time, week by week,” he said.

Trump’s description of battlefield developments was not accompanied by independently verified territorial data.

The President argued that Russia’s larger population gave it a significant advantage in sustaining a prolonged conflict.

He said both countries had suffered enormous casualties but maintained that Ukraine faced greater demographic constraints.

“Ukraine has to want to settle this war. Zelensky has to want to settle this war. And if he doesn’t, I think it’s going to be a very bad thing,” Trump said.

He argued that Zelensky could have negotiated a more favourable agreement during earlier discussions with Washington.

Referring to a previous Oval Office confrontation involving Zelensky, Trump and Vance, the President said the Ukrainian leader had missed an opportunity to secure better terms.

“Could have made a good deal then. Could have made a much better deal then probably, possibly, that he can make now,” Trump said.

The President also criticised the scale of American financial and military assistance to Ukraine, saying Washington had spent hundreds of billions of dollars supporting Kyiv.

He claimed the United States had received little in return, although he acknowledged arrangements involving Ukrainian land and rare-earth resources.

Trump said European governments were also growing tired of the financial burden of supporting Ukraine.

He estimated that Russia and Ukraine had together lost 32,000 people during the previous month, describing most of the casualties as soldiers.

The figure was presented as Trump’s assessment and was not independently verified.

The President said the continuing deaths were among his principal reasons for seeking a settlement.

“I thought — you know, I settled eight wars. I thought that would be the easiest one,” he said.

Trump attributed the difficulty of reaching an agreement partly to personal hostility between Putin and Zelensky.

“The hatred between President Putin and President Zelensky is tremendous. I think that’s most of the reason they haven’t been able to make a deal, actually,” he said.

Asked whether the Russian and Ukrainian leaders would have to meet in person to conclude an agreement, Trump said such a meeting was not essential.

“They don’t have to be in the same room; I guess I can do it another way,” he said.

He did not explain what alternative diplomatic arrangement he envisaged.

In a separate exchange, Trump disclosed that he had raised the case of Stephen Hubbard directly with Putin.

“I’ve been talking to President Putin about Mr. Hubbard,” Trump said.

“I’ve been talking to him at length. I’ve asked him to release him, let’s see what happens,” he added.

The President declined to confirm whether a prisoner-release agreement was imminent but suggested reporters should revisit the matter within a few days.

“I’d love to get him back. It’s time to have Mr. Hubbard back,” he said.

The comments indicated that the administration was pursuing the prisoner’s release through direct engagement with Moscow, although no agreement or timetable was announced.