Trumped by fate: Viral ‘Donald Trump’ buffalo to be sacrificed this Bakrid

‘Donald Trump,’ the rare four-year-old albino buffalo from Bangladesh who became massively famous for his blonde hair across his forehead, will be sacrificed this Eid al-Adha (Bakrid), his farm owner, Ziauddin Mridha, confirmed.
Mridha raised the 700-kg at a farm in Narayanganj near Dhaka. In an interview with AFP, he said that the animal has been sold to a customer for the customary sacrifice. “I am going to miss Donald Trump, but that is the core spirit of Eid al-Adha — making a sacrifice,” he said.
The buffalo came to the limelight when the internet noticed its blond tuft, resembling the United States President Donald Trump‘s signature hairstyle. Many travelled from distant districts just for a selfie with ‘Donald Trump.’
According to the owner, the buffalo needed special care before Eid, including four baths a day and several meals to stay healthy. However, due to constant attention, the animal became grumpy and stressed out, leading to weight loss, Mridha said.