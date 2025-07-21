Trump’s claims on ceasefire ‘humiliating’ for country: Kharge in RS

New Delhi: Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday termed US President Donald Trump’s repeated claims that he mediated between India and Pakistan to bring about a ceasefire during Operation Sindoor in May as “humiliating” for the country, and asked the government for a clarification on the issue.

Kharge, and other Congress party members also demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should give answers to the issues raised by them regarding the Pahalgam terror attack and Trump‘s claims on ceasefire during Operation Sindoor.

The House witnessed a brief adjournment due to opposition uproar during the Zero Hour, and also a walkout by Congress when the Rajya Sabha reassembled for the Question Hour at 12 noon.

Kharge, along with several opposition members in the Rajya Sabha, had submitted adjournment notices (under Rule 267) to take up discussion on the terror attack in Pahalgam and Operation Sindoor after suspending the listed business of the day.

Also Read Congress chief Kharge accuses PM Modi of ‘murdering’ Constitution

Raising the issue during the Zero Hour, the Congress President made a case for a two-day debate on the Pahalgam attack, Operation Sindoor, alleged security lapses and foreign policy. “The Prime Minister should answer,” he demanded.

Recalling that the Pahalgam terror attack that took place on April 22, Kharge lamented that the terrorists who carried the attack have neither been caught nor killed till date.

Jammu and Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha himself has admitted that there has been a lapse in Pahalgam, he added.

Kharge said all political parties had given unconditional support to the government. “In such a situation, we want to know from the government what is the complete situation?,” he said.

The senior Congress leader further said the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Deputy Army Chief and one of the senior Defence Attache have made some revelations regarding Operation Sindoor.

“Apart from this, the government should also clarify its stand on the statement of US President Donald Trump, because he has claimed not once but 24 times that he got the ceasefire done. This is humiliating for the country,” he said.

Responding to Kharge’s demands, Leader of the House and Union Minister J P Nadda asserted that the government was ready to discuss all issues related to Operation Sindoor.

Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar also assured agitating Opposition MPs that he will ensure a full-fledged discussion on the issue for as much time as members want.

Dhankhar said he will discuss the issue with leaders of various parties, as he adjourned the House proceedings briefly till 12 noon amid uproar by Opposition benches.

When the House met at 12 noon for the scheduled Question Hour, the Congress party again raised the issue, and later staged a walkout from the House in protest.

Operation Sindoor, initiated on May 7, 2025, in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed the lives of 26 innocent civilians, launched a calibrated, tri-services response that embodied precision, professionalism, and purpose.

Operation Sindoor was conceived as a punitive and targeted campaign to dismantle the terror infrastructure across the Line of Control and deeper inside Pakistan.

A ceasefire was announced on May 10.