Truth behind Bhuvan Bam’s Rs 11 crores new house

Mumbai: The famous YouTuber, comedian, and actor Bhuvan Bam who is the owner of ‘BB Ki Vines’ recently made headlines for purchasing a new house in Delhi. But there were also rumors that the house was worth a staggering 11 crore rupees, which created a lot of stir. Is this a fact or just a rumor?

Let’s find out.

Some media reports have claimed that Bhuvan Bam bought a bungalow in the posh Greater Kailash area of South Delhi for Rs 11 crores. The reports also indicated that the bungalow had a carpet area of 1,937 sq ft and a built-up area of 2,233 sq ft.

However, Bhuvan Bam himself denied reports about the property price and said the house cost was not 11 crores. In a latest interview with Hindustan Times, “Arre nahi, galat hai. Yes, I have got a house, I don’t know how this news got out. I didn’t know. I was so scared because I had not told people in my family as well. They called me after the news got out. I am under fire right now, I don’t know what to tell them!”

He also shared that he wanted to preserve his new house with a maximum level of privacy and that he would design it in accordance with his taste.

Who is Bhuvan Bam?

Bhuvan Bam, one of India’s most successful content creators rose to fame through his YouTube channel ‘BB Ki Vines’, where he posted comedy skits. He has 26.4 million subscribers on his channel and more than 3 billion views on his videos. After gaining traction, Bam branched out into the world of entertainment and released his first music video ‘Teri Meri Kahani’ in 2016.

He made his acting debut with ‘Dhindora’ a mini-series on his YouTube channel. The launch of ‘Taaza Khabar’ in January 2023 on Disney+ Hotstar marked his OTT debut. He has received a number of awards and recognitions, including the Most Popular Channel on YouTube at the WebTVAsia Awards 2016, Global Entertainer of the Year in 2019 at World Bloggers Awards, and Social Media Icon of the Year in 2020 from Filmfare OTT Awards.