Truth behind double elimination news in Bigg Boss Telugu 8

Hyderabad: The upcoming weekend episodes of Bigg Boss Telugu 8 promise to be full of drama, with a shocking elimination on cards. Six contestants were nominated this week, including Aditya Om, Naga Manikanta, Prerana, Soniya Akula, Nabeel Afridi, and Prithviraj.

Sources close to the show have confirmed that Soniya Akula is set to be eliminated this week, having received the least number of votes compared to the other five contestants. Voting trends show Aditya Om in 4th place and Prithviraj in 5th.

Bigg Boss Telugu 8 Double Elimination Rumours

There has been speculation online about a potential double elimination this week. Initially, the show’s makers reportedly planned for two contestants to be evicted, with either Prithviraj or Aditya Om joining Soniya in leaving the house. However, the double eviction plan was later canceled for unknown reasons.

As a result, only Soniya Akula will be leaving the Bigg Boss house this week. However, inside sources suggest that the double elimination could happen in the 5th week when wildcard contestants will make a smashing entry in the house.

Fans will have to wait and see what the next week holds, but for now, Soniya is the only one bidding farewell to the Bigg Boss house.

