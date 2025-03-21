Truth behind Sania-Shoaib divorce: Cricketer’s sister’s big revelation

Hyderabad: Shoaib Malik and Sania Mirza were once a popular sports couple. Their marriage was special because it brought India and Pakistan together. But in 2022, problems began, and by January 2024, Shoaib married actress Sana Javed. This shocked many fans.

Sania Took a Khula

After Shoaib’s wedding, Sania’s family spoke up. Her sister Anam said Sania had taken a khula (a type of divorce in Islam where the wife chooses to end the marriage) months earlier. They asked for privacy and wished Shoaib well.

“Sania had taken a khula from Shoaib Malik months ago. We wish him well for his new journey.”

Shoaib Malik’s sister Shocking Statement

Recently, Shoaib Malik’s sister said their family did not attend his new wedding. She also shared “Sania Mirza was tired of his affairs.”

This means Shoaib may have had other relationships while married. Fans were surprised by this news.

Shoaib Talks About His Son

Shoaib and Sania have a son named Izhaan, born in 2018. Sania takes care of him after the divorce. Shoaib said in a TV interview that he visits his son twice a month in Dubai, drops him at school, and they video call every day.

He said, “He calls me bro, and I call him bro too.”

Sania and her family stayed silent for a long time. But after Shoaib’s third marriage, they finally shared their side. With new claims from Shoaib’s sister, fans now have a better idea of what went wrong in the once-loved couple’s marriage.