Try these Google AI prompts for a 90s Bollywood saree look

Hyderabad: After the viral 3D model-making trend, Instagram has a new obsession. This time, it is all about sarees and retro cinema vibes. Powered by Google Gemini’s Nano Banana AI, the edits turn simple photos into portraits that look like classic film posters.

What Is the Vintage Saree Trend?

Instagram is now filled with dreamy portraits of women draped in sarees, glowing in soft lighting, and surrounded by nostalgic settings. The style brings back the golden 90s film mood mixed with Pinterest-style retro fashion. Sarees make the edits look timeless and glamorous, reminding people of old Bollywood posters.

Create a retro vintage grainy but bright image of the reference picture but draped a perfect blue Pinteresty aesthetic retro saree. it must feel like a 90's movie.

How to Try the Trend

It is simple to join this trend.

1. Download the Google Gemini app from the Play Store or App Store.

2. Sign in with your Google account.

3. Upload a clear solo picture.

4. Enter a saree prompt.

5. Tap generate, download the final edit, and share it on Instagram.

Viral Saree Prompts

Prompt 1:

Convert the uploaded image into a stunning 4K HD portrait. The subject should have long, dark, wavy hair cascading over her shoulders. She should be wearing a translucent, elegant red saree draped over one shoulder, which reveals a fitted blouse underneath. White flowers should be tucked behind her right ear. She is looking slightly to her right, with a soft, serene expression. I want her face to remain exactly as it appears in the uploaded image without any alterations. The background should feature a plain, warm-toned wall, illuminated by a warm light source from the right, creating a distinct, soft-edged shadow of her profile and hair on the wall behind her. The overall mood should be retro and artistic.

Prompt 2:

Create a retro, vintage-inspired image—grainy yet bright—based on the uploaded picture. The girl should be draped in a perfect purple chiffon, Pinterest-style aesthetic saree. The vibe must capture the essence of a ’90s movie ‘baddie,’ with dark brown, silky hair and a small flower tucked visibly into her hair, enhanced by a windy, romantic atmosphere. She is standing against an old wooden door, where deep shadows and dramatic contrasts add mystery and artistry to the scene, creating a moody yet enchanting cinematic effect. Her pose should suggest that she is adjusting her hair.

Prompt 3:

Convert the uploaded picture into a retro, vintage, and grainy-but-bright image. Keep the facial features the same. The subject should be draped in a solid-coloured Banarsi saree with a Pinterest-retro aesthetic, giving it the feel of a ’90s movie. Give her dark brown, silky, and shiny hair with a small flower visibly tucked into it. The girl is standing in front of a white wall with a soft, artistic, and moody atmosphere. Use a golden light source to create a soft glow on her face and a dramatic shadow on the wall behind her. The lighting should have the warm, golden tones of a sunset or ‘golden hour’ glow. The background should be minimalist and slightly textured. The expression on her face should be moody and calm, yet happy. The final image should be in HD quality, with the same face, but you can change the hair colour and hairstyle.

Why It Is Going Viral

The saree AI trend mixes nostalgia, fashion, and cinema. It lets anyone feel like a Bollywood star without costumes or photoshoots. With Grok AI and Kling AI, users are even turning their saree portraits into moving reels. This mix of retro charm and quick AI creativity is why Instagram cannot stop talking about it.