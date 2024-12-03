TS affairs: Hanumantha Rao explodes; blames Revanth, Uttam and Bhatti for ditching him

Hyderabad: Senior Congress leader and former Rajya Sabha MP, V Hanumantha Rao is one of the few leaders extremely loyal to Congress and Gandhi family.

Congress has a unique unwritten law—criticize policies and local leaders but keep off the Gandhi family.

For the past six decades, Hanumantha Rao or VHR for short, has followed this principle in letter and spirit–airing his views against injustice to people, party workers, and leaders in the State while showing loyalty to the Gandhi family.

In his 224-page biography The Extraordinary Life and Times of V Hanumantha Rao in English, VHR narrates interesting episodes in his political journey—persons who helped him grow in politics, persons he had helped achieve positions, those who misled him, used him and ditched him when he needed their support.

There are interesting stories about his association with Sanjay Gandhi, Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi Sonia Gandhi subsequently Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi.

His rise as Hanumanthanna from the gallis of Amberpet in Hyderabad, stint in Youth Congress, Congress party, his association with Dr M Chenna Reddy, P V Narasimha Rao, Vasantha Nageshwara Rao, N Chandrababu Naidu brush with M Satyanarayana Rao, T Anjaiah, Jalagam Vengala Rao, Nedurumalli Janardhana Reddy, Y S Rajasekhar Reddy, K Rosaiah, N Kiran Kumar Reddy and others in his long political journey in undivided Andhra Pradesh and later in Telangana State.

Though he had differences with some, it was the blessings of Congress High Command that ensured his survival in Congress.

He missed becoming Chief Minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh following the tragic death of Rajiv Gandhi in a human bomb blast in Tamil Nadu.

VHR’s book throws light on how Rajiv Gandhi was forced to enter politics to assist Indira Gandhi after the sudden death of Sanjay Gandhi in an air crash in New Delhi; how VHR goaded him with the support of Indira Gandhi to join active politics and subsequently became Prime Minister.

Coming to Telangana State politics, the book has an exclusive chapter dedicated to the making of Revanth Reddy as TPCC president and Chief Minister, Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy’s game plan, and how Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka allegedly ditched him over Khammam Lok Sabha seat.

Revanth Reddy episode

While it was projected that VHR was opposed to A Revanth Reddy becoming Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee President and later Chief Minister, the facts are otherwise.

VHR narrates an incident before A Revanth Reddy became TPCC president. Reddy joined Congress in 2017, and unsuccessfully contested assembly from Kodangal in 2018. AICC appointed him and two others are Congress working presidents.

Rao called on Revanth Reddy and advised him to contest from the Malkajgiri Lok Sabha seat and he won. As N Uttam Kumar Reddy’s term as PCC president was coming to an end, Congress High Command began an exercise to choose his successor.

Uttam provokes VHR

Revanth Reddy was keen to become PCC chief while VHR tried his luck. “Uttam Kumar Reddy provoked Hanumantha Rao on the Sri Revanth Reddy issue, stating that Revanth joined only recently and is likely to become the PCC president. K C Venugopal was supporting Sri Revanth Reddy and asked Hanumantha Rao ‘Don’t you know that in the past Revanth described Smt Sonia Gandhi as Bali Devatha (the Goddess seeking sacrifice). Reddy showed a video to prove it,” the book says.

The video infuriated VHR and he questioned KC Venugopal as to how High Command could make Revanth, a turncoat who abused Sonia Gandhi, be made PCC chief. This information was leaked and VHR was at the receiving end from Revanth supporters.

“Uttam Kumar who at one time could not digest the fact of Revanth Reddy becoming PCC president, is now a Minister in his cabinet!” says VHR.

VHR, who realized the game plan of his own fraternity, later backed Revanth for PCC chief post and also Chief Minister on the advice of Sonia Gandhi. “AICC General Secretary (Organisation) K C Venugopal called up VHR and asked him to work in tandem with Sri Revanth Reddy,” the book says.

Ire at Bhatti

In another incident, Hanumantha Rao alleged that he was ditched by Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka whom he had appointed to the PCC committee when he was PCC chief.

While VHR backed Bhatti for an MLC ticket he got an MLA ticket from Madhira in 2019. He also insisted on getting him Congress Legislature Party leader status since he was a Dalit and it would send a good message to people and ensure social justice.

However, Bhatti did not reciprocate the gesture when VHR tried for Khammam Lok Sabha ticket in 2019. The ticket had gone to Renuka Choudhary. According to Hanumantha Rao, Bhatti did not recommend his name to the Congress Central Election Committee which he found out later.

VHR confronted Bhatti, “I have information that you didn’t refer my name to the High Command for the Khammam Lok Sabha constituency. I will take a vow in the Peddamma Temple at Jubilee Hills. Will you?” he asked Bhatti. Shocked Bhatti countered, “Why should I take an oath? I referred your name to the High Command.” This happened in front of Senior Congress leader Kondanda Reddy.

A similar episode occurred in the 2024 elections as well. VHR claims Bhatti ditched him again and recommended his wife Nandini’s name.

VHR became non-local for Khammam

Nageswara Rao, a confidante of Bhatti reportedly told Rao that “Anna, local and non-local issues had cropped up regarding the Khammam seat. Hence you will not get support from the local leaders.” VHR was stumped since Mallu’s brother Ravi had contested from Nagarkurnool. ‘Were they locals?” he asked.

However, Bhatti Vikramarka told this correspondent that the selection of MP candidates was the prerogative of the Congress High Command and he could do little about it.

In the book, VHR narrates many interesting episodes in his long political journey, his family, rise in politics from Bagh Amberpet in Hyderabad in Youth Congress, Pradesh Congress Committee, MLA, Minister, and three-time Rajya Sabha MP.

The book also gives a vivid account of “insider political trading” in the Congress party, highs and lows, back stabbing and of course support at times to leaders. Some rose to dizzy heights and some have been dumped.

Jaipal Reddy’s double-speak

VHR also writes about the double talk of late Union Minister S Jaipal Reddy on the Telangana issue. Jaipal Reddy, according to VHR, expressed allegiance to a united Andhra Pradesh at a meeting of Seema Andhra MPs and to Telangana at a meeting of Telangana MPs.

This was shared by former MP Kishore Chandra Deo with former MLC Kamalakar Rao. Rao alerted VHR, who in turn confronted Jaipal Reddy who avoided answering, says VHR.

Kiran Reddy’s chocolate connection

Hanumantha Rao believes a motive was to choose Kiran Kumar Reddy as Chief Minister replacing K Rosaiah. “His (Kiran Kumar Reddy) brother owned a chocolate factory in Chittoor, of which P Chidambaram’s son was the dealer in Tamil Nadu.

“Through these connections, several meetings took place between Sri Kiran Kumar Reddy and Sri P Chidambaram, culminating in the proposal of the former’s name. When Congress High Command asked Sri K Rosaiah to proceed with the formation of the separate State, it is believed that he refused and expressed his inability to cooperate with the Centre, making his replacement inevitable. Sri Kiran Kumar Reddy would not have become CM had Sri Rosaiah paid heed to the advice of the High Command,” writes VHR.

The book says after a crucial meeting held in Delhi, Digvijay Singh asked Hanumantha Rao, “Arre, kyon Telangana chahiye? (Why do you want Telangana)?” An Angry Hanumantha Rao retorted, “Aap Kaiku kare Chhattisgarh. (Why did you carve out Chhattisgarh?)