TS EAMCET 2022: New dates announced for exams postponed due to rains

Hyderabad: Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has released the new dates for the TS EAMCET (AM) 2022 examinations that were postponed due to rains in the state.

The exams that were scheduled to be held on July 14 and 15 will be conducted on July 30 and July 31.

These exams were postponed after Telangana government declared holidays due to the incessant rainfall in the state.

No change in TS EAMCET 2022 exam pattern

While there is no change in TS EAMCET 2022 exam pattern, the syllabus of the examination will be 70 percent of the total intermediate syllabus.

There will be 160 questions in the examination that has to be answered in three hours.

No intermediate weightage

This year, the students will be awarded rank based on their performance in the entrance test alone.

The 25 percent weightage for intermediate marks will not be considered while allotting TS EAMCET ranks.

Earlier, the ranks were allotted not only based on performance in the entrance test but also after considering the 25 percent weightage of intermediate marks.

TS ECET, TS PGECET 2022

TS ECET 2022 is scheduled to be held on August 1 whereas, TS PGECET 2022 will be conducted from August 2 to 5.

These examinations will be held in two sessions i.e., 9 am to 12 noon and 3 pm to 6 pm.