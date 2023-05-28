TS EAMCET 2023 counselling schedule released for engineering, pharmacy admissions

Hyderabad: The TS EAMCET 2023 admission committee has recently announced the much-awaited three-phase counselling schedule for undergraduate engineering and pharmacy courses. This comprehensive schedule provides key dates and important steps to streamline the admission process.

The first phase of counselling will commence on June 26. Various crucial steps in the phase need to be completed within the specified time frame. On June 26, online registrations and slot booking for certificate verification will be done.

From June 28 to July 6, candidates can undergo the certificate verification process. Furthermore, exercising web options can be done from June 28 to July 8. The provisional seat allotment will be announced on or before July 12. Candidates must complete the self-reporting online and payment of tuition fee between July 12 and July 19.

As per the TS EAMCET 2023 counselling schedule, those who wish to explore better opportunities, the second phase of counselling will take place from July 21 to July 31. During this phase, registration will be conducted on July 21 and July 22. Certificate verification is scheduled for July 23, followed by web options from July 21 to July 24. The provisional seat allotment for the second phase will be announced on or before July 28. Candidates must complete the self-reporting online and payment of tuition fee between July 28 and July 31.

The final phase of counselling, offering a final opportunity for eligible candidates, will be held from August 2 to August 9. Candidates must register on August 2, followed by certificate verification on August 3. Web options can be exercised from August 2 to August 4. The provisional seat allotment for the final phase will be announced on or before August 7. Self-reporting online and payment of tuition fee must be completed between August 7 and August 9.

After successfully completing the TS EAMCET 2023 counselling process, it is essential for candidates to personally report to the allotted colleges between August 7 and August 9. This step finalizes the admission process, ensuring a smooth transition into the desired institution.