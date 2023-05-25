TS EAMCET 2023 results: Here’s list of toppers in engineering, medical streams

Hyderabad: The much-awaited Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture, and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2023 results were released by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) – Hyderabad on Thursday. The announcement was made by Education Minister P. Sabitha Indra Reddy in the presence of other officials. The list of toppers is dominated by male candidates.

In the engineering stream, Sanapala Anirudh secured the first rank with an impressive score of 158.89 marks. On the other hand, B Satya Raja Jaswanth topped the agriculture stream with a score of 155 marks. It is noteworthy that all the top five ranks in the engineering stream were secured by male candidates, while in the AM stream, one female candidate made it to the top five.

List of TS EAMCET 2023 topper (Engineering stream):

Sanapala Anirudh Yakkanti Pani Venkata Maneendhar Reddy Challa Umesh Varun Abhineet Majety Ponnathota Pramod Kumar Reddy Maradana Dheeraj Kumar Vadde Shanvitha Reddy Boyina Sanjana Nandyala Prince Branham Reddy Meesalya Pranathi Sreeja

List of TS EAMCET 2023 topper (AM Engineering stream):

Burugupalli Raja Jaswanth Nasika Venkat Teja Saphal Lakshmi Pasupulati Durgempudi Karthikeya Reddy Bora Varun Ghakravarathi Devagudi Guru Sasidhar Reddy Vangipuram Harshil Sai Daddanala Sai Chidvilas Reddy Gandhamaneni Giri Varshita Kollabathula Pritham Siddharth

Girls showcased their exceptional performance in both streams. In the Agriculture and Medicine stream, 87.02 percent of girls and 84.63 percent of boys qualified, whereas in the engineering stream, 82.07 percent of girls and 79.21 percent of boys qualified.

To access results, candidates can visit the official website of the TS EAMCET entrance examination (click here). This year, a total of 3,20,683 candidates were assigned to various examination centers in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. Out of them, 94.11 percent of students appeared for the exam. The examination was conducted in two streams, with the AM stream held on May 10 and 11, and the engineering stream held on May 12, 13, and 14.

The pass percentage for the agriculture and medical stream stands at 86.31 percent, while 80.34 percent of the engineering candidates have qualified. The TS EAMCET 2023 results hold immense significance for candidates aspiring to pursue undergraduate courses in engineering, agriculture, and medical fields within the state of Telangana.

In the coming days, the counseling process for admission to various courses will commence, providing candidates with an opportunity to secure their desired seats.