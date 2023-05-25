TS EAMCET 2023 results released – Here’s website to know ranks

Hyderabad: The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) – Hyderabad on Thursday released the eagerly awaited Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture, and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2023 results.

Candidates can access the results on the official website of the entrance examination (click here).

This year, a total of 3,20,683 candidates were assigned to different examination centers in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. Around 94.11 percent of these candidates appeared for the exam. The examination was conducted in two streams – the AM stream on May 10 and 11, and the engineering stream on May 12, 13, and 14.

The TS EAMCET 2023 results hold great significance for candidates aspiring to pursue undergraduate courses in engineering, agriculture, and medical streams within the state of Telangana. Soon, the counseling process for admission to various courses will kickstart, providing candidates with an opportunity to secure their desired seats.