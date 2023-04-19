TS EAMCET: Late applicants across TS, AP to write entrance in Hyderabad only

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education has announced that new applicants for TS EAMCET for Engineering and Pharmacy will no longer be able to choose the examination center in their district or area. Instead, they will be allotted a center within the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits.

The decision has been taken due to the overwhelming response to the examination this year, with a total of 3,18,169 applications received for TS EAMCET, including 2,46,413 from Telangana and 71,756 from Andhra Pradesh. This is the first time since the formation of Telangana state that such a large number of applications have been received, making it difficult for applicants to choose examination centers. A similar situation has arisen in neighboring Andhra Pradesh.

To address this issue, the TS EAMCET committee has blocked 15 cities, including Nalgonda, Kodad, Khammam, Bhadradri, Kottagudem, Sattupalli, Karimnagar, Mahbubnagar, Sangareddy, Warangal, Adilabad, Nizamabad, Narasampet, Kurnool, Vijayawada, and Guntur, from the list of EAMCET centers. Apart from Greater Hyderabad, these are the only cities where the exam will be conducted.

The TS EAMCET exam is a crucial step for students seeking admission to various engineering and pharmacy colleges in the state. The decision to restrict the examination centers within GHMC limits and a few selected cities has caused some inconvenience to the students. However, the TS EAMCET committee has assured that all necessary measures will be taken to ensure a smooth and fair examination process.

The TS EAMCET committee has advised the candidates to keep checking the official website for any updates or changes regarding the examination centers. The committee has also urged the candidates to cooperate with the authorities and follow all the COVID-19 protocols during the examination.

TS EAMCET 2023 exam will be held from May 12 to 14. Students are advised to visit the allotted TS EAMCET exam centres of 2023 one day prior to the exam to know the travel time, traffic jam situations and other unavoidable situations