TS EAMCET to be renamed soon to include agriculture, pharmacy

Hyderabad: A significant transformation might be on the horizon for the Telangana State Engineering Agricultural and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) as officials contemplate shedding the reference to medicine and introducing a new name for the entrance test.

The Telangana State Higher Education Council (TSCHE) has submitted a proposal to the state government, advocating a modification to the name of the entrance test.

Chairman of TSCHE, R Limbadri, revealed, “Since medicine admissions are now handled through NEET, we are considering altering the name of EAMCET to include agriculture and pharmacy. A discussion has taken place, and a proposal has been forwarded to the government.”

Limbadri said that once the state approves the proposal, the name change will take effect this year. “For the alteration, the government needs to issue a Government Order (GO). We have recommended either TS Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (TS EAPCET) or TS Engineering, Pharmacy, and Agriculture Common Entrance Test (TS EPACET),” he stated.