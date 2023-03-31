TS High Court recruitment exam today, timing clashes with Iftar

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has issued notifications for appointments to various posts mostly related to computer operators and it has scheduled the exam on March 31, however, the exam timings are 4.45 pm to 6.45 pm. As a result, Muslim candidates may be deprived of Iftar.

During Ramzan, the time for the examination should have been fixed in the morning or afternoon, but holding the examination at the exact time of Iftar will make it difficult for the fasting Muslim candidates.

Among the candidates who want to appear in the examination, have requested the high court authorities to change the timing of the examination. It is to be noted that an examination center has been set up at the Engineering College located in Karimnagar for the post of system assistant on March 31, the exam timings are 4.45 pm to 6.45 pm and the candidates should report at 3.15 pm.

Candidates are mandatory to have a hall ticket while entering the exam center. The Hall ticket should not be tampered with by any means. All the details in the hall ticket should be intact and clear. The availability of the TS District Court Hall Ticket will only be at tshc.gov.in.

Recruitment for 1904 posts of Office Subordinate, Junior Assistant and others was announced in January 2023. The last to submit the application form was 31 January. It is reported that more than 6 lakh candidates have applied for these jobs opened by Telangana High Court for Subordinate District Courts in the state.

It is to be noted that the Telangana High Court had earlier issued a notification inviting applications from eligible candidates for direct recruitment to the posts of typists and copyists in the service of the High Court. The High Court invited online applications for 43 posts of typists and 42 copyists.