TS PGECET 2022: Last date for online registration extended

Published: 25th June 2022 1:30 pm IST
laptops
Representational photo

Hyderabad: Osmania University has extended the last date for the submission of online applications for the Telangana State Postgraduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS PGECET) 2022.

As per the official website of TS PGECET 2022, the last date to apply for the exam has been extended up to June 30, 2022.

The registration fee is Rs. 1000. However, for SC, ST, and PWD candidates, the fee is Rs. 500.

It can be paid through credit card, debit card, net banking, TS online, or AP online.

Candidates can download the hall tickets from July 20 to 28, 2022. The exams are scheduled to be held from July 29 to August 1, 2022.

How to apply for TS PGECET 2022

  1. Visit the official website (click here).
  2. On the homepage, click on ‘Fill Application Form’.
  3. Enter the payment reference id, qualifying examination hall ticket number, mobile number, and date of birth.
  4. On the next page, enter all the details to complete the registration process.

