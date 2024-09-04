TS Waqf Board: Guardians turned predators; Trust betrayed

Hyderabad: Think of Waqf Board and what comes to mind is the image of fences eating the crops. Yes, the Waqf properties have suffered more at the hands of their custodians than external forces. Instead of safeguarding assets donated for religious and charitable purposes some greedy staff members have colluded with land sharks, illegally parceling out prime lands in direct violation of the donors’ wishes.

There have been numerous instances where the Board staff has been implicated in shady dealings for petty monetary gains. This betrayal of trust has caused significant damage to Waqf institutions. Some of the most egregious examples of this exploitation include the controversy-ridden LANCO Hills project at Manikonda. The 108-acre land developed as a residential cum commercial venture belongs to Dargah Hazrat Hussain Shah Wali. Telugu Desam and YSR governments are accused of giving away prime chunks of land to different companies at throw-away prices.

Manikonda Jagir

The Manikonda Jagir comprising 1,654 acres and 32 guntas was given to the Dargah by the 7th Nizam, Mir Osman Ali Khan, through a firman in the 1920s as service Inam land. The Telugu Desam government allotted to Wipro (30 acres), VJIL Consultants Ltd (5 acres), Polaris Software Ltd (7 acres), Infosys (50 acres), Microsoft (54 acres), Boulder Hills (17 acres), EMAAR (110 acres), MANUU (200 acres) and ISB (250 acres). Subsequently, the YSR government allotted 108 acres to the LANCO Hills Technology Park. What is amusing is that all the land allotments took place when the Waqf Board was under the special officer regime.

GMR Airport, Guttala Begumpet

Other illegally occupied Waqf lands include: Guttala Begumpet Idgah and the GMR Airport lands. These are just a few prime properties that have been effectively handed over to the government or private interests, often through dubious deals. These properties, which were intended to serve the community, have instead been parceled out, with little to no benefit returning to the Muslims.

The legal battles over these properties further highlight the systemic failures. While the Waqf Board has seen initial successes in lower courts, these victories are often short-lived. The final rulings in the apex court almost invariably go against the Board. This pattern can be attributed to a combination of inept legal representation, a lack of will to fight for these assets, and possibly deeper issues of corruption. The result is that the community has lost properties worth crores of rupees, and with them, the potential for a better future.

This situation is nothing short of a tragedy. A classic example of the protector turning into the predator with the very institution designed to protect and manage these properties contributing to their loss. The community is left to watch as its assets are systematically drained away, and the once-promising potential for uplift is squandered. The loss of these properties is not just a financial blow; it is a profound betrayal of trust and one that the community may never forgive. The need for urgent reform, accountability, and a renewed commitment to protecting these valuable assets has never been more critical. Without it, the Muslim community in Telangana risks losing not just its heritage, but its future.

Failure of Muslim leadership

The tragedy is that Muslim leaders are game for a protest rally, sit-in demonstration, and a photo shootout. But they are not prepared for a long drawn-out battle, a sustained campaign which is what is needed to make the authorities sit up and take notice.

The deplorable state of Waqf properties in Telangana has been a subject of harsh criticism from various quarters, including the Sachar Committee, the Sudheer Committee, and other experts. These bodies have repeatedly highlighted the Waqf Board’s failure to safeguard its vast and valuable assets. Despite boasting control over 77,000 acres of landed property and 35,000 institutions, the Board has allowed a staggering 80 percent of these properties to fall into the hands of encroachers. Even more alarming is the fact that the Board has lost track of some of its encroached properties, lacking even the basic records to reclaim or protect them.

Government complicity

The then TRS government’s decision to seal the record room of the Waqf Board situated in the Haj House, ostensibly to protect these vital documents, has been met with skepticism. Instead of safeguarding records, many believe this move has only exacerbated the problem, further limiting access to crucial information and enabling the continued mismanagement and loss of properties. The irony is stark: in an attempt to protect what little was left, the Board may have inadvertently made the situation worse, casting a shadow over the integrity and transparency of the institution.

In contrast, the Hindu Endowment Department, which manages similar religious properties, has avoided such pitfalls. One key difference is the judicial powers vested in the Hindu Endowment Department, which allow it to take swift and decisive action against encroachments and mismanagement. Moreover, the presence of an IAS officer at the helm ensures a level of competence and accountability that is glaringly absent in the Waqf Board. The absence of such judicial authority and leadership in the Waqf Board is a significant factor in its failures.

Over the years, successive governments have failed to consider replicating this successful model in the Waqf Board. This neglect has allowed the Board to become a hotbed of corruption and inefficiency leading to the loss of properties worth millions. The potential for these properties to uplift the Muslim community remains untapped, as the Board continues to falter in its duties.

Urgent reforms needed

The situation calls for urgent reform. The Waqf Board needs a complete overhaul, starting with the introduction of judicial powers and the appointment of competent leadership, possibly an IAS officer, to steer the institution in the right direction. Without such changes, the Board will continue to be a weak and ineffective guardian of the community’s assets, allowing more properties to slip away, further diminishing the potential benefits to the Muslim community.