TSBIE extends inter supplementary exam fee payment date

Hyderabad: Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE), Hyderabad has extended the due date for payment of examination fee up to July 8 for the ensuing Intermediate Public Advanced Supplementary Examination, August 22 in Telangana State. The board took the decision after consideration of several requests received from the students, parents, colleges, and so on.

The principals of Junior Colleges in the State were permitted to remit the examination fee amount by using the Internet banking facility and payment gateway provided on TSBIE’s website, and online transfer to TSBIE’s account on or before the Due date i.e July 8 without fall.