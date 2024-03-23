TSCHE reschedules entrance exams for TS EAPCET, ICET

Hyderabad: Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has announced the rescheduling of the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAPCET)-2024 and Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET)-2024 in light of the upcoming general elections in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, scheduled for May 13.

To ensure the smooth conduct of the examinations without coinciding with the polling and counting dates, TSCHE has adjusted the exam dates accordingly.

TS EAPCET-2024, including Agricultural and Pharmacy exams, will now be held on May 7 (both forenoon and afternoon) and May 8 (only forenoon), while the Engineering exam is scheduled for May 9 (both forenoon and afternoon), May 10 (both forenoon and afternoon), and May 11 (forenoon).

The examination timings for the forenoon session are set from 9 am to 12 pm and for the afternoon session, from 3 pm to 6 pm.

Similarly, TS ICET-2024 will take place on May 5 (both forenoon and afternoon) and May 6 (forenoon), with the forenoon session scheduled from 10 am to 12:30 pm, and the afternoon session from 2:30 pm to 5 pm.

The rescheduling aims to prevent any overlap between the exam dates and the polling or counting days, ensuring that students can take their exams without any disruptions due to the electoral process.