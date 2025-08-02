TSGENCO and TRANSCO employees receive new allowances

TSGENCO employees working at thermal and hydropower stations statewide will now receive a 5 percent Generation Allowance.

Hyderabad: Employees across Telangana’s power sector are set to receive new allowances, significantly boosting their compensation. S Harish, CMD of Telangana State Power Generation Corporation (TSGENCO), issued orders on Friday, August 1, confirming these changes.

TSGENCO employees working at thermal and hydropower stations statewide will now receive a 5 percent Generation Allowance.

This initiative is primarily aimed at those working at the Kothagudem Thermal Power Station (KTPS) – 7th Phase and Bhadradri Thermal Power Station (BTPS), though it will also extend to all hydroelectric power stations. This new allowance is effective retroactively from April 1, 2025.

CBD allowance for TSTRANSCO employees

In a related development, the Telangana State Transmission Corporation (TSTRANSCO) has also approved a special CBD allowance for artisans in its CBD, SMG, and MRT divisions.

This allowance will be provided as a lump sum, with amounts varying by grade: Grade-2 artisans will receive Rs 6,000 per month, Grade-3 artisans Rs 8,000 per month, and Grade-4 artisans Rs 10,000 per month.

