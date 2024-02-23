TSMC pulls up city hospital as quacks take part in cancer awareness event

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Medical Council (TSMC) has demanded a clarification from the medical superintendent of Continental Hospital, Gachibowli, over the alleged involvement of unqualified practitioners in a cancer awareness programme hosted by the hospital recently.

This comes after concerns were raised regarding the participation of unqualified individuals in medical activities.

In a letter addressed to the hospital, the TSMC expressed disappointment, stating, “Despite previous warnings, the hospital continued to organize the unethical ‘cancer awareness programme’ and extended invitations to unqualified practitioners. This marks the second instance of endorsing quackery.”

Furthermore, the hospital’s chairman and directors have been summoned to appear before the TSMC’s ethics committee on February 28.

