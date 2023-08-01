TSMFC chairman highlights Telangana’s welfare schemes for minorities

Hyderabad: Chairman of Telangana State Minority Finance Corporation, Imtiaz Ishaq, emphasized that Muslim reservations were not the work of the Congress, but rather the result of the efforts by BRS party chief K. Chandrashekar Rao.

In an interview with Siasat TV, Ishaq highlighted the significant improvements in the dignity and well-being of minorities, especially Muslims, in Telangana since the formation of the separate state and the rise of the BRS party to power.

Imtiyaz Ishaq noted that in the past, minorities faced challenges in obtaining loans and financial assistance, but under Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s leadership, a mechanism was established to provide financial aid to minorities effectively and without any difficulties. The welfare and relief schemes have been designed to ensure that the beneficiaries receive assistance without facing any embarrassment.

Regarding the performance of the Corporation, Ishaq explained that after reviewing the applications with Home Minister Mohammad Mehmood Ali and Minority Welfare Minister K Eshwar, representation made to Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and following which a budget of Rs 120 crore was released for the year 2022.

More than 2 lakh applications were received by the Corporation for 80 percent and 20 percent subsidy loans. The selection process considered the population ratio, and 10,000 applications were chosen from various districts of Telangana, including 322 beneficiaries from Hyderabad.

Ishaq also shed light on other schemes initiated by the corporation. For instance, a budget of 20,000 crores has been allocated for the distribution of sewing machines to women. Additionally, 790 youths have already been provided with cars, and another 120 cars are being distributed under the DEP scheme in Hyderabad and Secunderabad.

The educational societies mentioned in the MoU are committed to providing computer training and employment opportunities to Muslim youth. The funds provided to these NGOs for training are paid in the second installment only after the trained youth secure employment.