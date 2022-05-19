TSMFC to set up four skill development centres across the state

Hyderabad: Telangana State Minorities Finance Corporation (TSMFC) decided to set up four skill development centres and upgrade computer centres in Mahabubnagar and Nizamabad.

The Chairman of TSMFC Imtiaz Ishaq held the first board meeting on Wednesday which reviewed different issues and gave approval to the pending projects as well as made some new decisions.

The TSMFC runs 47 computer centres across the state among them 32 centres were already upgraded. It was decided to provide new computers to centres in Mahabubnagar and Nizamabad. It was also decided in the meeting to set up 4 skill development centres in the state which will cost Rs. 100 crores. These skill centres will be set up in Hyderabad, Warangal, Nizamabad and Mahabubnagar.

TSMFC also runs 11 community training production centres and it is decided in the meeting to add 3 new centres. Each centre will cost Rs 20 lakh. These Centres will be set up in Nizamabad, Mahbubnagar and Vipmarathi.

In these centres, the unemployed minority youth are provided training in professional IT skills and other short term and long term courses to help them get jobs in government and private sectors and also to set up their self-employment units.

The meeting was also attended by the vice chairman of TSMFC A H N Kanti Vesle, A Nagraj Singh from the Minority Welfare Department, Finance additional secretary R Ravi, Company secretary V S Harikrishna and others.