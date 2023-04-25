TSPRB to conduct constable exam on 30 April, hall tickets released

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSPRB) has announced that the final written examination of constable (IT and CO) recruitment will be conducted on April 30. The issuance of hall tickets for the exam started from 8 am on April 24 and can be downloaded from the TSLPRB website at 12 midnight on April 28. Board Chairman Srinivas Rao stated that the exams will be held from 10 am to 1 pm for Civil and from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm for IT & CO vacancies.

In case of any problems with the hall tickets, candidates can email support@tslprb.in or contact the phone numbers 9391005006 and 9393711110. Chairman Rao also emphasized that candidates will not be allowed to enter the examination centers even a minute late. Therefore, candidates are advised to reach the examination centers before the scheduled time.

The TSPRB has set up examination centers at the headquarters of 10 united districts, while special centers have been established in Hyderabad for eligible candidates for both civil and mechanical constable jobs. Candidates must paste passport size photographs on their hall tickets, as failure to do so will result in being denied permission to write the exam.

The announcement of the final written examination of constable recruitment has brought relief to thousands of aspiring candidates who have been eagerly waiting for the recruitment process to move forward. This examination is a crucial step towards fulfilling their dream of becoming a police constable. The TSPRB has urged all candidates to strictly follow the guidelines and reach the examination centers on time. It is hoped that the TSPRB will conduct the examination in a smooth and efficient manner, and the best candidates will be selected for the constable positions.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had announced the job notification for thousands of job vacancies in the state last year. The announcement comes when the issue of unemployment has become so heated with frequent protests by opposition parties and unemployed youth across the state. The CM blamed state bifurcation issues and court orders as the reason for the stall in issuing the notification.