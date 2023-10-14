TSPSC aspirant suicide in Hyderabad: Guv asks for report in 48 hrs

Hyderabad: Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Saturday directed the state Chief Secretary, DGP and TSPSC to submit a detailed report on the suicide of the TSPSC aspirant within 48 hours.

Tamilisai extended her heartfelt condolences to the bereaved parents of Pravallika, 23, an aspiring competitive examination candidate, who tragically took her own life.

“Pravallika’s untimely demise is a poignant reminder of the challenges and pressures faced by young aspirants preparing for competitive examinations,” said the Governor.

Pravallika had been preparing for the Group II examination, which has been postponed by the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC).

Tamilisai Soundararajan, while deeply saddened by the loss of a promising young life, urges all the unemployed youth to not lose hope and exhibit courage in their pursuit of gainful employment.

Pravalika died by suicide in Ashok Nagar hostel

Pravalika who was undergoing coaching in Ashok Nagar, Chikadpally, Hyderabad died by suicide on Friday night.

Tension erupted in the area after student unions and opposition parties raised their voices against the repeated delays in conducting competitive exams in the state.

Police then intervened in the situation, dispersed the students and shifted the body to the hospital for post-mortem.

Tension also prevailed at Osmania University after an altercation between police and students following the protests.

The incident has created a stir across the state with the Congress and BJP parties demanding justice to the kin of Pravalika and accusing the government of being responsible for the suicide.

Meanwhile, the last rites of Pravalika have reportedly begun in her native place in Warangal.