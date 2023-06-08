TSPSC bans shoes for Group I prelims, imposes fool-proof restrictions

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has recently announced the enforcement of stricter regulations for the conduct of group I prelims exams. As part of these measures, it has been explicitly stated that candidates are prohibited from wearing shoes at the examination centers and are instead advised to wear slippers.

The preliminary examination is scheduled to take place on June 11, and it aims to fill 503 vacancies within the group. Notably, this exam was previously conducted on October 16 last year, but due to paper leakage, it was canceled, leading to the current re-examination.

In light of the previous incident, the TSPSC is taking all necessary precautions to ensure the smooth and fair conduct of the Group 1 preliminary examination. The exam will be conducted using OMR sheets, and the scheduled timing for the exam is from 10:30 am to 1 pm on June 11. Candidates will be allowed to enter the examination centers starting from 8:30 am, two hours prior to the commencement of the exam. It is important to note that the gates of the examination centers will be closed 15 minutes before the start of the examination, and any candidates arriving after that will not be permitted to enter.

To maintain fairness and uniformity, certain restrictions have been placed on the items candidates can carry. Pencils, ink pens, and gel pens are strictly prohibited, while only blue or black ballpoint pens will be allowed. Additionally, any form of sloganeering or disruptive behavior is strictly banned within the examination centers. Violation of these rules, including engaging in conversations with other candidates, will result in criminal charges.

In order to provide support and guidance to students, the TSPSC has established 33 helpline centers where candidates can seek assistance and advice. The staff involved in the examination process will be closely monitored to maintain integrity and prevent any malpractice. Furthermore, each examination center will have stringent police arrangements to ensure a secure environment for all participants.