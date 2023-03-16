TSPSC leaks: Telangana BJP chief on one-day hunger strike demanding judicial probe

Hyderabad: Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party president Bandi Sanjay Kumar will sit on a day-long hunger strike at the state party headquarters on Friday demanding that the state government order a judicial inquiry by a sitting high court judge into the leakage of the examination paper of the recruitment test conducted by the Telangana State Public Service Commission.

Sanjay also demanded the immediate sacking of state information technology minister KT Rama Rao from the cabinet, as his IT department had ‘failed to prevent the leakage of the question paper’, besides a complete overhaul of the TSPSC and payment of compensation of Rs 1 lakh to each of the unemployed youth who had suffered due to cancellation of the examination.

Before commencing the hunger strike, the BJP president would go to the Telangana martyrs’ memorial at Gun Park in front of the state assembly at 10 am to pay homage to the martyrs. “This is to highlight the fact that the K Chandrasekhar Rao government has belittled the sacrifices made by over 1400 youth for the sake of Telangana state,” a press note from BJP said.

Later, Sanjay would sit on a protest hunger strike from 10.30 am to 2.30 pm at the party office, the party said.

On Thursday morning, the BJP president went to Chanchalguda Central Prison to call on the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha leaders, who were arrested while protesting at the TSPSC office on Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters later, Sanjay strongly condemned the lathi-charge and arrest of BJYM state president Bhanu Prakash and others who were doing a ‘peaceful’ protest over the leakage of the TSPSC question paper. “While the accused in the leakage case are being given the royal treatment, those who took part in the protests are subject to harassment,” he alleged.

The Begum Bazaar police arrested seven activists of Bhartiya Janata Yuva Morcha for rioting and damaging public property at the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) during the protest on Tuesday.

Sanjay sought to know how the question paper was leaked without the knowledge of the TSPSC chairman. “In fact, the TSPSC officials should be prosecuted first. The constitution of an SIT is just a hoax as it would not serve any purpose. Many SITs constituted in the past did not yield any results,” he said.

Stating that the entire episode was a ‘drama’ enacted by KCR’s son KT Rama Rao, Sanjay wondered why the state government was hesitating to order a judicial probe by a sitting high court judge.

Stating that the ‘failure’ of KTR is clearly evident in the entire episode, Sanjay said the Information Technology department, headed by KTR had miserably failed to prevent leakage of the question paper. “It is shameless on the part of KTR to say that the BJP has a role in the leakage, on the pretext that one of the arrested Rajasekhar has connections with the BJP,” he said.

He pointed out that Rajasekhar had been an employee of Telangana State Technology Services, which is part of the IT department headed by KTR. “What is KTR doing instead of identifying such people? He is unfit to be a minister,” he said.

Sanjay said Rajasekhar had nothing to do with the BJP. “Many people come to me to take selfies. Does it mean I have connections with all of them?” he asked.

He alleged out that the mastermind behind the question paper leakage Renuka has connections with the Bharat Rashtra Samithi. “Her mother is a sarpanch of BRS. Her brother is a BRS leader. So, for whose benefit the question paper was leaked?” he asked.

He demanded that all those, including the TSPSC chairman, be sacked and stringent action be taken against them. “The government should conduct recruitment tests as scheduled,” he said.