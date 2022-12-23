TSPSC notifies direct recruitment for 207 posts in different departments.

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) issued a notification for direct recruitment for 207 posts in different departments on Thursday.

Of the 207 vacancies,185 were notified for the veterinary assistant surgeon (Class A and B) posts and 22 for horticulture officer posts.

The vet assistant surgeon posts fall under the department of Veterinary and Animal Husbandry while the horticulture officer posts fall under the control of the director of the Horticulture department.

Those opting for the post of the veterinary assistant surgeon are hereby directed to register online by filling in an application form, which will be made available from December 30 to January 19, 2023.

Likewise, candidates applying for recruitment to posts of horticulture officer can register online from January 3 to January 24, 2023.

Visit the website to register for direct recruitment.