TSPSC paper leak: 15 who scored over 100 in Group-1 prelims questioned

When asked if he had genuinely scored above 100 marks, a student said that it is achievable for those who have prepared for UPSC (civil services) recruitment.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Updated: 27th March 2023 12:00 pm IST
TSPSC Paper leak: SIT quiz 15 candidates who scored over 100 in Group-1 prelims
TSPSC logo

Hyderabad: 15 candidates, who scored above 100 marks in the Telangana State Public Service Commission’s (TSPSC) Group 1 preliminary exam were questioned by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Sunday, suspecting them of having access to the leaked papers.

Police officials called the suspects on the mobile numbers submitted by the candidate during the one-time registration (OTR) of TSPSC.

Also Read
TSPSC paper leak: KTR defamed 4 crore people of Telangana, says Revanth Reddy

However, no arrests were made on Sunday, confirmed officials.

While speaking to the media, a Group I candidate said, “We were asked to fill out a form with details of our date of birth, occupation, TSPSC one-time registration number and academic credentials.”

“They are checking our background and banking transactions,” the student said after interrogation by the SIT officials.

When asked if he had genuinely scored above 100 marks, he said that it is achievable for those who have prepared for UPSC (civil services) recruitment.

An elderly person, the father of another applicant, revealed that the SIT questioned his son about whether he had any information regarding the leakage before it came to light. He added that his son had estimated a score of 95 marks based on the answer key, but ultimately scored 101 as per the final results.

TSPSC had cancelled the Group 1 preliminary examination after confirming that the question paper was leaked by its staff.

13 persons, including four government employees, in connection with the case, have already been arrested by the police.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Updated: 27th March 2023 12:00 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button