TSPSC paper leak: Telangana Governor seeks status report

Hyderabad: Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Thursday sought the latest status report, within 48 hours, on the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) question paper leak case.

On the Governor’s instructions, the Raj Bhavan wrote to the Chief Secretary, the TSPSC and the Director General of Police (DGP) seeking the latest status within 48 hours.

In the letter, it was asked for intimating status report as at present on the alleged leakage including Special Investigation Team’s investigation status, the Raj Bhavan said.

The TSPSC was also asked to furnish the details of its regular and outsourcing employees who appeared for examinations with or without permission from the Commission and their performance in the exams and preparatory leave etc, apart from the present status of the case.

This came a day after the opposition Congress urged the Governor to exercise her special powers to take action in the case.

A delegation of state Congress leaders led by its state chief A. Revanth Reddy had urged her to dissolve the TSPSC until the investigation in the case is completed.

Revanth Reddy had stated that under Article 317 of the Constitution, the Governor has the powers to suspend those in TSPSC who are involved in the paper leak. “Only then can the probe into the case be transparent,” he said.

He said the Governor told the delegation that she will look into the issue and take necessary action after seeking legal opinion.