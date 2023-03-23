Telangana BC study circle to provide free coaching for Group-I exams

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Backward Classes Employability, Skill Development, and Training Centre, better known as BC Study Circles, has issued an open call for applications for free coaching for Group-I service recruitment. From March 29, 200 applicants will be taught in the BC Study Circle on the Osmania University (OU) campus.

Candidates with first-class marks in their intermediate and bachelor’s degrees are eligible to apply.

According to a press release, candidates who qualified for Group-I Main before would be granted weightage, in addition to a weightage of 50% for degree grades and 20% each for intermediate and SSC marks in the selection for the coaching programme.

The candidates’ annual parental income should be less than Rs.5 lakh. Interested candidates should apply in person at the BC Study Circle on the OU campus, together with attested copies of their educational, income, and caste credentials. For further information, call 040-24071178 or 040-27077929.

