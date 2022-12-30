TSPSC releases notification for 783 Group II posts

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) released another notification on Thursday for 783 vacancies for various posts under Group II.

Aspirants will be recruited through a preliminary exam followed by mains and a final interview round.

The online application process for the Group 2 recruitment 2022 will start on January 18, 2023, and will end on February 16, 2023.

Posts under Group II

Municipal Commissioner Grade III, Assistant Commercial Tax officer, Deputy Tahsildar (Naib Tahsildar), Sub-Registrar Grade II, Junior Employment Officer, Assistant Engineer (cooperative sub-services), Assistant Registrar (Cooperative sub-services), Assistant Labour officer, extension officer (Mandal panchayat officer), Excise Sub-Inspector, Executive Officer (PR), Assistant Development Officer (Handloom and Textiles), Executive Officer (Endowments), Assistant Section Officer (Secretariat, Legislature, Finance and Law)

Six more Group II posts have been added by the government to the existing 16 categories this year.

The posts added include Assistant Section Officer (State Election Commission Services), Assistant Section Officer (other government departments), District Probation Officer (Juvenile Correctional Service), Assistant BC Welfare Officer (BC Welfare Sub-Service), Assistant Tribal Welfare Officer (Tribal Welfare Sub- Services), Assistant Social Welfare Officer (ASCDD Sub-Services).

Online application fee

Candidates who fall under the categories of SC, ST, OBC, and EX-Servicemen/women will have to pay Rs 150 online after filling out the application form.

While the candidates who belong to other categories will have to pay an additional Rs 100 ‘examination fee’ in along with the mandated application fee.

Follow the septs given below to apply

Visit the official website.

Click on the One Time Registration Tab for candidates who are applying for TSPSC exams first time.

Fill out all the details asked and attach the scanned photograph and signature.

After clicking on submit tab, a registration number and password will be generated.

Go to the official webpage of TSPSC.

Under the advertisement of TSPSC Group 2 2022 click on the “Apply Online” option.

A new login window will appear, log in with the credentials received at the time of registration.

Fill out the TSPSC Group 2 online application form.

Click on the submit button and pay the application fee.

Take a printout of the application form for future reference.

Eligibility and age relaxation

The candidate applying must be a citizen of India and graduate from any recognized university or college in any discipline with proper documents available.

A minimum of 50 percent or above in academics is acceptable.

Candidates fluent in regional languages will be preferred.

Those who belong to the OBC SC/ST and state govt. employee category will get an age relaxation of 5 years, while PHC (primary health care) will get 10-year relaxation.

The ex-servicemen or NCC people will get 3-year age relaxation.

Exam pattern

Group 2 will have a Question paper in objective type in the trilingual language (English, Telugu, and Urdu) with a total of 600 marks in Stage I, having 150 marks for each Paper I-IV and 75 marks in Stage II.

Each paper bears 150 multiple-choice questions (1 mark each), to be answered within a duration of 2.5 hours.

Salary

Candidates who get selected in the TPSPC Group Recruitment Process, after all the stages are cleared, will be allotted seats in the cadre and will be receiving a monthly salary pay band that ranges from Rs. 29,760 to Rs. 80,930.

Candidates may visit the official TSPSC website for the syllabus.