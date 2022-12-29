Telangana: TSPSC notifies 148 agri officers,128 physical directors vacancies

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) on Wednesday notified vacancies for direct recruitment to the post of agricultural officers and physical directors.

148 post vacancies under the agriculture and co-operative department and 128 posts of physical directors under the commissioner of technical education and intermediate education have been declared.

100 out of the 148 posts of agriculture officers will be filled in the Multi Zone-I (MZ-I) and the remaining 48 posts in the Multi Zone-II (MZ-II).

Also Read TSPSC Group-4 online registration date deferred to 30 December

Online applications will commence from January 10 up to 5 pm on January 30, the TSPSC notification read.

37 out of the 128 posts of physical directors will be filed under the commissioner of technical education and the remaining 91 posts under the commissioner of intermediate education.

Online applications for direct recruitment to the posts of physical directors will commence from January 6, 2023, up to 5 pm on January 27, 2023.

The eligibility age limit for physical directors is 18 years to 44 years, the TSPSC notified.

Eligible candidates may visit the website for applications.