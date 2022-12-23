TSPSC Group-4 online registration date deferred to 30 December

TSPSC said in a press note that it changed the online registration dates for the vacancies of Junior Assistant, Junior Accountant, Junior Auditor and ward officers in various departments owing to some technical reasons.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Published: 23rd December 2022 7:23 pm IST
TSPSC Group I notification
TSPSC

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) on Friday deferred the online registeration dates for select jobs from 23 December to 30 December.

Also Read
Telangana: Writer Varala Anand bags Sahitya Akademi Award

TSPSC said in a press note that it changed the online registration dates for the vacancies of Junior Assistant, Junior Accountant, Junior Auditor and ward officers in various departments owing to some technical reasons.

Candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website of the public service commission ie; tspsc.gov.in from December 30 onwards.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button