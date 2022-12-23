TSPSC Group-4 online registration date deferred to 30 December

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) on Friday deferred the online registeration dates for select jobs from 23 December to 30 December.

TSPSC said in a press note that it changed the online registration dates for the vacancies of Junior Assistant, Junior Accountant, Junior Auditor and ward officers in various departments owing to some technical reasons.

Candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website of the public service commission ie; tspsc.gov.in from December 30 onwards.