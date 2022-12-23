Telangana: Writer Varala Anand bags Sahitya Akademi Award

Hyderabad: Writer and film critic Varala Anand has been selected for the Kendra Sahitya Akademi award for translating the famous writer Gulzar’s Hindi poem “Green Poems” into Telugu.

Translated in 2019, the Telugu book was named “Akupacha Kavithalu”. Anand has penned several books and directed short films and documentaries.

He is also one of the founders of the Karimnagar Film Society and served as a member of the Nandi Awards committee for two years from 2007-2009. He is currently the advisor to the Sahiti Gouthami. Anand, a native of Karimnagar, has a postgraduate degree in Telugu, Philosophy, and Library Science.

Initially, Anand was a government employee, working in Manthani as a librarian in 1978. He retired in 2017 while still employed at SRR Government Degree College. Anand expressed pleasure in receiving the award, “The award is an encouragement to his works and it would put more responsibility on me,” he said.