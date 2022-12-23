Telangana: HC extends stay on notices to BL Santhosh

Hyderabad: Telangana High Court on Thursday has extended the stay, ordered earlier on the notices issued to senior BJP leader BL Santhosh till December 30.

Santosh is the chief of Bharat Dharma Jana Sena Tushar Vellapally and Kerala-based doctor Jaggu Swamy, booked under section 41-A (Notice of appearance before police officer) of CrPC in the Poachgate case.

The counsel representing BJP urged the court to extend the stay and brought to Justice K Surender’s notice that the stay he imposed earlier would expire on Thursday.

It can be recalled that the ACB court had refused to take on record a memo filed by the special investigation team arraying Santhosh, Tushar, and Jaggu Swamy as accused in the case.

The state was aggrieved by this order of the ACB court because it questioned the very base of the Poachgate case by raising questions on the competency of the agency.

“We did not ask the ACB court to adjudicate our memo. It was a mere intimation about adding the names of the three new accused,” advocate general BS Prasad said while arguing last week.

Upon briefing the whole matter to the judge, he said that since the order on the ACB court’s decision will have a bearing on the current case, he adjourned the case.