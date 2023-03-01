TSRTC conductor dies of cardiac arrest in moving bus

Hyderabad: A bus conductor died of cardiac arrest in a moving bus. The incident took place in Narsapur in Medak district of Telangana. This bus was going from Parganapur towards Sangareddy.

The conductor has been identified as Bhikshapati who collapsed on the bus due to cardiac arrest. He was rushed to the hospital by auto, but the doctors declared him brought dead after examining him.

According to sources, RTC employees have alleged that higher officials are responsible for the conductor’s death, who have rejected his request for leave on the grounds of ill health. It is said that the checking officials had issued a memo to the conductor as a result of which he became frustrated.