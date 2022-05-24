Telangana: TSRTC to launch home delivery and pickup courier services

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC), in its quest to bridge the last mile delivery of courier and parcel services, proposes to launch a home delivery and pick-up facility to enable the customers seamlessly book and take delivery of courier without leaving their homes.

This has been made possible with a vast network of 97 bus depots and 177 bus stations throughout the length and breadth of Telangana state.

TSRTC Chairman Bajireddy Govardhan and Vice Chairman and Managing Director, VC Sajjanar said that TSRTC buses ply to nooks and corners of the Greater Hyderabad and are the lifeline that connects all the 33 districts. “And when it comes to the movement of goods and passengers, RTC is offering one-stop services. To efficiently bridge the last mile connectivity, TSRTC will shortly launch home delivery and home pick up service,” Sajjanar said.

Further, the Vice Chairman and Managing Director Shri VC Sajjanar IPS sought the help of delivery partners, and channel service agents to join hands with TSRTC to make home delivery and pick up a robust engagement.

Interested candidates or firms may mail their business details including potentiality and financial capability to the e-mail address: splofficertsrtc@gmail.com, a press note from TSRTC informed.

For further information, last-mile partners may please contact ATM (CARGO), TSRTC, Bus Bhavan, Hyderabad on Mobile no: 9154197752 latest by 27.5.2022.