TSRTC to run buses for IPL match at Uppal Stadium in Hyderabad

These buses will operate on 24 routes between 6 pm and 11:30 pm.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 7th May 2024 1:03 pm IST
Telangana: GO allowing free RTC bus travel for women, transpersons issued
Representational image

Hyderabad: Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) has decided to operate 60 exclusive buses for an Indian Premier League (IPL) match at Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket (RGIC) Stadium, also known as Uppal Stadium.

These buses will operate on 24 routes between 6 pm and 11:30 pm on May 8.

Routes of TSRTC buses for IPL match at Hyderabad’s Uppal Stadium

These buses will ply on 24 various routes such as Koti, Charminar, Chandrayangutta to RGIC stadium.

MS Education Academy

Following is the list of routes of TSRTC exclusive buses.

RoutesNumber of buses
Uppal Stadium to MP4
Ghatkesar to RGIC Stadium, Uppal4
HYT to RGIC Stadium, Uppal2
NGO’s Colony to RGIC Stadium, Uppal4
IBPM to RGIC Stadium, Uppal2
Lab quarters to RGIC Stadium, Uppal2
Koti to RGIC Stadium, Uppal2
AFZ to RGIC Stadium, Uppal2
Lakdikapool to RGIC Stadium, Uppal2
DSNR to RGIC Stadium, Uppal2
JDM to RGIC Stadium, Uppal4
KPHB to RGIC Stadium, Uppal2
MDCL to RGIC Stadium, Uppal2
MYP to RGIC Stadium, Uppal2
JBS to RGIC Stadium, Uppal4
HPT to RGIC Stadium, Uppal2
ECIL X Roads to RGIC Stadium, Uppal2
Bowenpally to RGIC Stadium, Uppal2
Charminar to RGIC Stadium, Uppal4
Chandrayangutta to RGIC Stadium, Uppal2
MP to RGIC Stadium, Uppal2
Kondapur to RGIC Stadium, Uppal2
BHEL to RGIC Stadium, Uppal2
LB Nagar to RGIC Stadium, Uppal2

The TSRTC buses will be available after the completion of the IPL match at the Uppal Stadium in Hyderabad to pick up the return traffic.

Controllers and enforcement squad teams will be available for hassle-free boarding and alighting of passengers at Uppal Stadium.

The in-charge officers can be contacted by dialing 9959226150, 9959226130, and 99592226152. The communication centre can be contacted on cellphone numbers 9959226160 or 9959226154.

Also Read
Mohammed Shami ruled out of IPL 2024

Match to be played at the stadium

As per the schedule, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants are going to play an IPL match at Uppal Stadium in Hyderabad on May 8 for which TSRTC buses have been arranged.

Earlier, two matches were played at the stadium they were:

  1. Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians
  2. Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings

The first match was played on March 27, while the match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings was played on April 5.

Tags
Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 7th May 2024 1:03 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button