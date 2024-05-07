TSRTC to run buses for IPL match at Uppal Stadium in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) has decided to operate 60 exclusive buses for an Indian Premier League (IPL) match at Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket (RGIC) Stadium, also known as Uppal Stadium.

These buses will operate on 24 routes between 6 pm and 11:30 pm on May 8.

Routes of TSRTC buses for IPL match at Hyderabad’s Uppal Stadium

These buses will ply on 24 various routes such as Koti, Charminar, Chandrayangutta to RGIC stadium.

Following is the list of routes of TSRTC exclusive buses.

Routes Number of buses Uppal Stadium to MP 4 Ghatkesar to RGIC Stadium, Uppal 4 HYT to RGIC Stadium, Uppal 2 NGO’s Colony to RGIC Stadium, Uppal 4 IBPM to RGIC Stadium, Uppal 2 Lab quarters to RGIC Stadium, Uppal 2 Koti to RGIC Stadium, Uppal 2 AFZ to RGIC Stadium, Uppal 2 Lakdikapool to RGIC Stadium, Uppal 2 DSNR to RGIC Stadium, Uppal 2 JDM to RGIC Stadium, Uppal 4 KPHB to RGIC Stadium, Uppal 2 MDCL to RGIC Stadium, Uppal 2 MYP to RGIC Stadium, Uppal 2 JBS to RGIC Stadium, Uppal 4 HPT to RGIC Stadium, Uppal 2 ECIL X Roads to RGIC Stadium, Uppal 2 Bowenpally to RGIC Stadium, Uppal 2 Charminar to RGIC Stadium, Uppal 4 Chandrayangutta to RGIC Stadium, Uppal 2 MP to RGIC Stadium, Uppal 2 Kondapur to RGIC Stadium, Uppal 2 BHEL to RGIC Stadium, Uppal 2 LB Nagar to RGIC Stadium, Uppal 2

The TSRTC buses will be available after the completion of the IPL match at the Uppal Stadium in Hyderabad to pick up the return traffic.

Controllers and enforcement squad teams will be available for hassle-free boarding and alighting of passengers at Uppal Stadium.

The in-charge officers can be contacted by dialing 9959226150, 9959226130, and 99592226152. The communication centre can be contacted on cellphone numbers 9959226160 or 9959226154.

Match to be played at the stadium

As per the schedule, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants are going to play an IPL match at Uppal Stadium in Hyderabad on May 8 for which TSRTC buses have been arranged.

Earlier, two matches were played at the stadium they were:

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings

The first match was played on March 27, while the match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings was played on April 5.