Mohammed Shami ruled out of IPL 2024

Gujarat Titans’ senior pacer, Mohammed Shami, has been ruled out of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024. However, Rishabh Pant has been declared fit to play as a wicketkeeper-batter in the tournament.

Prasidh Krishna, who represents Rajasthan Royals, has also been ruled out of the IPL.

Pacer ruled out of IPL 2024 as he is recovering from ankle surgery

Currently, the pacer is recovering from an ankle surgery and is not expected back before September this year.

“The fast bowler successfully underwent surgery on February 26, 2024, for his right heel problem. He is currently being monitored by the BCCI medical team and is ruled out of the upcoming IPL 2024,” the BCCI statement read.

The pacer has been out of action since the World Cup final last year.

Mohammed Shami may enter politics

As per sources reported by India Today recently, the BJP is reportedly considering Shami for a Lok Sabha MP ticket from West Bengal. Although the party leadership has reportedly reached out to him, the cricketer is yet to make a decision.

Fielding him from Bengal could assist the Saffron party in securing votes in minority-dominated constituencies in the state.

While reports indicate that the Saffron party will field Mohammed Shami from West Bengal in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, no official confirmation has been made so far.

However, it is confirmed that the pacer has been ruled out of the IPL 2024.