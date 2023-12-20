List of top five buys of IPL auction 2024

In the IPL auction 2024 held yesterday, Australian pacer Mitchell Starc not only leads the list of top five buys but also became the most expensive player in the history of the men’s Twenty20 cricket league as he was bought by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for a record-breaking Rs 24.75 crore in the third round of the mini-auction.

The Australian left-arm pacer Starc is returning to IPL action after eight years.

Bidding war for Mitchell Starc

The auction room buzzed with excitement as the bidding war escalated, and the price tag soared over Rs. 7.00 crore in the blink of an eye.

The Mumbai Indians seized control of the bidding frenzy, establishing a clear lead at Rs. 9.60 crore. Just when it seemed like they were in the driver’s seat, the KKR made a dramatic entry into the fray, throwing their hat into the ring with a bid of Rs. 9.80 crore. The Gujarat Titans, not to be left behind, entered the intense competition after the bid crossed the Rs. 10.00 crore mark.

The Kolkata Knight Riders, displaying unwavering determination, made a bold move, holding their ground at Rs. 18.75 crore. However, the Gujarat Titans responded with an audacious bid of Rs. 20.50 crore, breaking new ground and setting the stage for the player to potentially become the league’s priciest asset.

The Kolkata Knight Riders were not ready to surrender and made a calculated bid of Rs. 20.75 crore for the pacer, making him the most expensive acquisition in the history of the IPL.

The Gujarat Titans, not ready to concede defeat, swiftly countered with a bid of Rs. 23.50 crore, leaving the auction room in a state of uproar.

Finally, with a winning bid of Rs. 24.75 crore, the Kolkata Knight Riders emerged triumphant, securing the player amidst cheers and applause.

Top five buys in IPL auction 2024

Meanwhile, Pat Cummins was close behind with a massive winning bid of 20.50 crore at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai.

New Zealand all-rounder Daryl Mitchell was the next costliest buy of this mini-auction, with defending champions Chennai Super Kings splurging Rs 14 crore for him.

Following is the list of the top five buys in the IPL auction 2024

Mitchell Starc (Rs. 24.75 crore)

Pat Cummins (Rs. 20.50 crore)

Daryl Mitchell (Rs. 14.00 crore)

Harshal Patel (Rs. 11.75 crore)

Alzarri Joseph (Rs. 11.50 crore)

Interestingly, the top five buys in this auction, except Daryl Mitchell, are all pacer-bowling all-rounders, indicating that the franchises are bolstering their pace bowling as they expect the IPL to be played abroad considering the clash with general elections in India next year.