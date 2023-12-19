LIVE: Sunrisers Hyderabad buys costliest player in IPL 2024 auction so far

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 auction began in Dubai. During the auction, a list of 333 players will go under the hammer.
Mallika Sagar is the first female auctioneer to conduct an IPL auction.
List of players, IPL teams
Following is the list of players and teams who bought them:
|Name of player
|IPL team
|Sold at (in INR)
|Player of
|Chris Woakes
|Punjab Kings
|4.2 crore
|England
|Daryl Mitchell
|Chennai Super Kings
|14 crore
|New Zealand
|Harshal Patel
|Punjab Kings
|11.75 crore
|India
|Gerald Coetzee
|Mumbai Indians
|5 crore
|South Africa
|Pat Cummins
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|20.5 crore
|Australia
|Azmatullah Omarzai
|Gujarat Titans
|50 lakh
|Afghanistan
|Shardul Thakur
|Chennai Super Kings
|4 crore
|India
|Rachin Ravindra
|Chennai Super Kings
|1.8 crore
|New Zealand
|Wanindu Hasaranga
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|1.5 crore
|Sri Lanka
|Rovman Powell
|RR
|7.4 crore
|West Indies
|Manish Pandey
|Unsold
|Unsold
|India
|Steve Smith
|Unsold
|Unsold
|Australia
|Karun Nair
|Unsold
|Unsold
|India
|Travis Head
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|6.8 crore
|Australia
|Rilee Rossouw
|Unsold
|Unsold
|South Africa
|Harry Brook
|Delhi Capitals
|4 crore
|England
The first player to go under the hammer in the auction was Rovman Powell. Although his base price was Rs 1 crore, he was sold to Rajasthan Royals (RR) at Rs 7.4 crore. During the bidding, Kolkata Knight Rider (KKR) also expressed its interest in the West Indies batter.
Meanwhile, Twenty-three players, including Harshal Patel and Umesh Yadav, have opted for the highest reserve price of Rs 2 crore.
IPL 2024 available slots, list of players for auction
The auction comprises 77 total slots, including 30 for overseas players.
Out of the 333 players, 214 are Indians, and 119 are overseas players, including two from associate nations. To view the complete list of players for IPL 2024 auctions, click here.
Earlier, the BCCI clarified that 173 players, including 50 foreigners, were retained by the 10 franchises for the 2024 edition, with a total spending of Rs 737.05 crore.
KKR has highest available slots
KKR have 12 available slots, the highest, as they retained only 13 players, the least among the 10 franchises for IPL 2024.
Following is list of players and available slots
|Franchise
|Number of players
|Number of overseas players
|Available slots
|Overseas slots
|CSK
|19
|5
|6
|3
|DC
|16
|4
|9
|4
|GT
|17
|6
|8
|2
|KKR
|13
|4
|12
|4
|LSG
|19
|6
|6
|2
|MI
|17
|4
|8
|4
|PBKS
|17
|6
|8
|2
|RCB
|19
|5
|6
|3
|RR
|17
|5
|8
|3
|SRH
|19
|5
|6
|3
|Total
|173
|50
|77
|30
Meanwhile, Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have the fewest available slots due to retaining the highest number of players.