LIVE: Sunrisers Hyderabad buys costliest player in IPL 2024 auction so far

The auction comprises 77 total slots, including 30 for overseas players.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 19th December 2023 2:43 pm IST
IPL 2024 auction
IPL 2024 auction (Image: X)

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 auction began in Dubai. During the auction, a list of 333 players will go under the hammer.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

Mallika Sagar is the first female auctioneer to conduct an IPL auction.

List of players, IPL teams

Following is the list of players and teams who bought them:

MS Education Academy
Name of playerIPL teamSold at (in INR)Player of
Chris WoakesPunjab Kings4.2 croreEngland
Daryl MitchellChennai Super Kings14 croreNew Zealand
Harshal PatelPunjab Kings11.75 croreIndia
Gerald CoetzeeMumbai Indians5 croreSouth Africa
Pat CumminsSunrisers Hyderabad20.5 croreAustralia
Azmatullah OmarzaiGujarat Titans50 lakhAfghanistan
Shardul ThakurChennai Super Kings4 croreIndia
Rachin RavindraChennai Super Kings1.8 crore New Zealand
Wanindu HasarangaSunrisers Hyderabad1.5 croreSri Lanka
Rovman PowellRR7.4 croreWest Indies
Manish PandeyUnsoldUnsoldIndia
Steve SmithUnsoldUnsoldAustralia
Karun NairUnsoldUnsoldIndia
Travis HeadSunrisers Hyderabad6.8 croreAustralia
Rilee RossouwUnsoldUnsoldSouth Africa
Harry BrookDelhi Capitals4 croreEngland
Rovman PowellRajasthan Royals7.4 croreWest Indies

The first player to go under the hammer in the auction was Rovman Powell. Although his base price was Rs 1 crore, he was sold to Rajasthan Royals (RR) at Rs 7.4 crore. During the bidding, Kolkata Knight Rider (KKR) also expressed its interest in the West Indies batter.

Meanwhile, Twenty-three players, including Harshal Patel and Umesh Yadav, have opted for the highest reserve price of Rs 2 crore.

IPL 2024 available slots, list of players for auction

The auction comprises 77 total slots, including 30 for overseas players.

Out of the 333 players, 214 are Indians, and 119 are overseas players, including two from associate nations. To view the complete list of players for IPL 2024 auctions, click here.

Earlier, the BCCI clarified that 173 players, including 50 foreigners, were retained by the 10 franchises for the 2024 edition, with a total spending of Rs 737.05 crore.

KKR has highest available slots

KKR have 12 available slots, the highest, as they retained only 13 players, the least among the 10 franchises for IPL 2024.

Following is list of players and available slots

FranchiseNumber of playersNumber of overseas playersAvailable slotsOverseas slots
CSK19563
DC16494
GT17682
KKR134124
LSG19662
MI17484
PBKS17682
RCB19563
RR17583
SRH19563
Total173507730
Source: IPL

Meanwhile, Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have the fewest available slots due to retaining the highest number of players.

Tags
Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 19th December 2023 2:43 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Sports updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button