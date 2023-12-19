LIVE: Sunrisers Hyderabad buys costliest player in IPL 2024 auction so far

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 auction began in Dubai. During the auction, a list of 333 players will go under the hammer.

Mallika Sagar is the first female auctioneer to conduct an IPL auction.

List of players, IPL teams

Following is the list of players and teams who bought them:

Name of player IPL team Sold at (in INR) Player of Chris Woakes Punjab Kings 4.2 crore England Daryl Mitchell Chennai Super Kings 14 crore New Zealand Harshal Patel Punjab Kings 11.75 crore India Gerald Coetzee Mumbai Indians 5 crore South Africa Pat Cummins Sunrisers Hyderabad 20.5 crore Australia Azmatullah Omarzai Gujarat Titans 50 lakh Afghanistan Shardul Thakur Chennai Super Kings 4 crore India Rachin Ravindra Chennai Super Kings 1.8 crore New Zealand Wanindu Hasaranga Sunrisers Hyderabad 1.5 crore Sri Lanka Rovman Powell RR 7.4 crore West Indies Manish Pandey Unsold Unsold India Steve Smith Unsold Unsold Australia Karun Nair Unsold Unsold India Travis Head Sunrisers Hyderabad 6.8 crore Australia Rilee Rossouw Unsold Unsold South Africa Harry Brook Delhi Capitals 4 crore England Rovman Powell Rajasthan Royals 7.4 crore West Indies

The first player to go under the hammer in the auction was Rovman Powell. Although his base price was Rs 1 crore, he was sold to Rajasthan Royals (RR) at Rs 7.4 crore. During the bidding, Kolkata Knight Rider (KKR) also expressed its interest in the West Indies batter.

Meanwhile, Twenty-three players, including Harshal Patel and Umesh Yadav, have opted for the highest reserve price of Rs 2 crore.

IPL 2024 available slots, list of players for auction

The auction comprises 77 total slots, including 30 for overseas players.

Out of the 333 players, 214 are Indians, and 119 are overseas players, including two from associate nations. To view the complete list of players for IPL 2024 auctions, click here.

Earlier, the BCCI clarified that 173 players, including 50 foreigners, were retained by the 10 franchises for the 2024 edition, with a total spending of Rs 737.05 crore.

KKR has highest available slots

KKR have 12 available slots, the highest, as they retained only 13 players, the least among the 10 franchises for IPL 2024.

Following is list of players and available slots

Franchise Number of players Number of overseas players Available slots Overseas slots CSK 19 5 6 3 DC 16 4 9 4 GT 17 6 8 2 KKR 13 4 12 4 LSG 19 6 6 2 MI 17 4 8 4 PBKS 17 6 8 2 RCB 19 5 6 3 RR 17 5 8 3 SRH 19 5 6 3 Total 173 50 77 30 Source: IPL

Meanwhile, Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have the fewest available slots due to retaining the highest number of players.